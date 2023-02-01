SA vs ENG | Twitter commends World Champions' character in comeback 59-run win to avoid whitewash

England put all criticism about their credentials as the reigning world champions to bed by registering a 59-run win with an all-round performance in Kimberley. The visitors were struggling at 14/3 courtesy of a fierce opening spell by Lungi Ngidi who eventually ended up with four wickets. However, Dawid Malan dug in deep at the tacky wicket while Jos Buttler played with his usual flamboyance. The duo worked like a dream as Malan upped his strike rate at the speed of knots before both reached their centuries. Malan ended with 118 off 114 balls while Buttler high-scored with 131 off 127 deliveries, leading the side to a mammoth total of 346/7.