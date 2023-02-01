SA vs ENG | Twitter lauds Rashid's leg-spin forcing open Hendricks' legs to nutmeg into the stumps

In the 19th over, the leg-spinner was bowling over the wicket to a well-settled Reeza Hendricks who had already celebrated his half-century. On the second ball, Rashid delivered a ball way down the legside from close to the stumps at a good length. The opener seemed to make a slight trigger movement forward but quickly rocked back to his feet in a moment of confusion. As the ball pitched, he was left completely stuck at the crease but luckily for him, the Kookaburra did not spin muvch. However, so much for luck, given the ball rattled into the inside of his thigh such that it forced open his less which were close together. The ball somehow nutmegged Reeza in the narrowest of gaps and the huge selection ensured he was bowled between the legs in humiliating fashion.