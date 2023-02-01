SA vs ENG | Twitter lauds Rashid's leg-spin forcing open Hendricks' legs to nutmeg into the stumps
Today at 12:10 AM
1200
Adil Rashid's scalp was a big blow for the Proteas|
(Getty)
There are perhaps no better demonstrators of the fact that playing cricket is an art than wily spinners who lay elaborate traps and lure batsmen in with deceptive boobytraps. Reeza Hendricks' experienced it firsthand on Wednesday after being bowled through the legs by an Adil Rashid
England showed great character to spring back from tough position against South Africa in the final ODI on Wednesday in their bid to avoid a series whitewash. After falling to 14/3, the team remarkably recovered to 346/7 thanks to centuries from Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan. Their bowlers carried on the momentum by showcasing brilliance with the new ball and continuing to take wickets at regular intervals to tighten the screws on the Proteas in a pressuresome run chase whwo needed 70 from 64 balls with four wickets in hand at the time of writing.The returning Jofra Archer rediscovered his mojo with three brilliant scalps and while leg-spinner Adil Rashid was expensive, he delivered two crucial wickets for the side.
In the 19th over, the leg-spinner was bowling over the wicket to a well-settled Reeza Hendricks who had already celebrated his half-century. On the second ball, Rashid delivered a ball way down the legside from close to the stumps at a good length. The opener seemed to make a slight trigger movement forward but quickly rocked back to his feet in a moment of confusion. As the ball pitched, he was left completely stuck at the crease but luckily for him, the Kookaburra did not spin muvch. However, so much for luck, given the ball rattled into the inside of his thigh such that it forced open his less which were close together. The ball somehow nutmegged Reeza in the narrowest of gaps and the huge selection ensured he was bowled between the legs in humiliating fashion.
Twitterati, well aware of Rashid's cunningness, flooded social media with the spinner's praise.
Between the legs
February 1, 2023
Cheap one!
Cheap dismissal @reezahendricks 🥺. Just when you looked confident taking on the bowlers. Ag nee man🤦♂️ @ProteasMenCSA #SAvENG— Mike M 🇿🇦 (@mikeymuller73) February 1, 2023
Holding his slot
#ENGvSA #ENGvsSA @reezahendricks Good knock, buddy, congratulations 👏🎈🎇🎊🙌 on your fifty. Mamooth chase total, with 2 wickets down makes it very interesting. Hopeful of holding your slot in the team.— 🇷🇺🇱🇰🇮🇳🇺🇲Thaivabalan Balasundaram♈⚡️🅾️ (@TirukuralKaram) February 1, 2023
Comedy dismissal
#cricket #ODI #SAvENG comedy dismissal for Reeza Hendricks - aiming a leg side shot, missing, and having the ball sneak through his legs and on to the stumps. SA 112-3 in the 19th over. Hendricks scored 52 off 61 balls.— Thomas Sutcliffe (@aspitweets) February 1, 2023
what where!?
Reeza Hendricks bowled through shibobo. 🙆🙆. Well played though. #SAvENG— Tat'uRadebe (@hlubizer) February 1, 2023
Surprise one
Reeza hendricks dismissal is exactly the state of #SA odi team and that's why they will have to play qualifiers. #crickettwitter #SAvENG— AGK (@itzme_av) February 1, 2023
Unfortunate one!
That’s such an unfortunate way to go for Reeza Hendricks 🤦🏽♂️.— Still Base (@tweetsbybase) February 1, 2023
Unlucky
Reeza Hendricks has been fantastic for the Proteas unlucky not have played more games....#SAvsEng— Mshana ka Brutus (@Khaye84) February 1, 2023
Not dissapointing
Well done @reezahendricks with 50 n/o. Not disappointing the home crowd 👏🔥🏏🇿🇦 @ProteasMenCSA #SAvENG— Mike M 🇿🇦 (@mikeymuller73) February 1, 2023
Take a bow
Reeza Hendricks take a bow 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 50 up #SAvENG— TallBoy (@tallboy_40) February 1, 2023