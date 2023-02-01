More Options

SA vs ENG | Twitter lauds Rashid's leg-spin forcing open Hendricks' legs to nutmeg into the stumps

Adil Rashid's scalp was a big blow for the Proteas

(Getty)

There are perhaps no better demonstrators of the fact that playing cricket is an art than wily spinners who lay elaborate traps and lure batsmen in with deceptive boobytraps. Reeza Hendricks' experienced it firsthand on Wednesday after being bowled through the legs by an Adil Rashid

England showed great character to spring back from  tough position against South Africa in the final ODI on Wednesday in their bid to avoid a series whitewash. After falling to 14/3, the team remarkably recovered to 346/7 thanks to centuries from Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan. Their bowlers carried on the momentum by showcasing brilliance with the new ball and continuing to take wickets at regular intervals to tighten the screws on the Proteas in a pressuresome run chase whwo needed 70 from 64 balls with four wickets in hand at the time of writing.The returning Jofra Archer rediscovered his mojo with three brilliant scalps and while leg-spinner Adil Rashid was expensive, he delivered two crucial wickets for the side.

In the 19th over, the leg-spinner was bowling over the wicket to a well-settled Reeza Hendricks who had already celebrated his half-century.  On the second ball, Rashid delivered a ball way down the legside from close to the stumps at a good length. The opener seemed to make a slight trigger movement forward but quickly rocked back to his feet in a moment of confusion. As the ball pitched, he was left completely stuck at the crease but luckily for him, the Kookaburra did not spin muvch. However, so much for luck, given the ball rattled into the inside of his thigh such that it forced open his less which were close together. The ball somehow nutmegged Reeza in the narrowest of gaps and the huge selection ensured he was bowled between the legs in humiliating fashion.

Twitterati, well aware of Rashid's cunningness, flooded social media with the spinner's praise.

