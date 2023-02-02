WATCH, BBL 2023 | Sean Abbott taunts Heazlett as his attempt to maximise overthrow culminates in run out
Today at 5:29 PM
1200
Sean Abbott celebrated Sam Heazlett dismissal with explosve reaction|
(Twitter)
An overthrow from the fielding team is usually a chance to get extra runs for the batters and they rarely get out on such occasions. However, an opportunity became a moment of fall for Sam Heazlett as he got dismissed even after an overthrow, and Sean Abbott responded with a pumped up reaction.
Big Bash League witnessed a low-scoring affair on Thursday as Brisbane Heat defeated Sydney Sixers by four wickets. Brisbane were chasing a target of 117 and were reduced to 56/5 at one stage. Most of the wickets fell against quality deliveries but Sam Heazlett’s wicket was the most unfortunate one as he was dismissed in an attempt to take advantage of an overthrow.
Sean Abbott was bowling the fourth over of the innings and Heazlett pushed the second ball of the over toward the backward point. The fielder fumbled a bit and so Josh Brown from the other end set off for a single. However, he was sent back by the batting partner and a direct hit at the non-striker’s end would’ve paved the way for the batter to the dugout.
The throw missed the target and it rolled wide of mid-on. Heazlett thought that this is the right opportunity to sneak a single but Ben Dwarshius had other plans. He was quick on the ball and caught the batter short of his crease with a direct hit. Abbott was also seen fired up and he was seen saying something to the batter in a fit of rage while clapping his hands.
The Sixers believe they can win this! #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/CeInH2ceHo— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 2, 2023