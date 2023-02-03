Inaugural World T20 final-hero Joginder Sharma bids adieu to cricket

Even though Sharma ended up playing just four T20Is as well, he secured his legacy by dismissing Misbah-ul Haq in the final over of the World T20 final against Pakistan to earn India its first and only World T20 title to date. Incidentally, the cash was also the last time Sharma donned Indian colours. The triumph even earned Sharma a contract with the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League where he took 12 wickets in six matches but at a horrific economy of 10-plus.