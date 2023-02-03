Reports | Women’s Premier League to get underway on March 4 at DY Patil Stadium
As per Cricbuzz, the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League will begin on March 4 at the DY Patil Stadium, with Mukesh Ambani-owned Team Mumbai taking on Gautam Adani’s Team Ahmedabad. The final of the competition, which will entirely be played in Mumbai, would take place on March 26.
A Cricbuzz report on Friday stated that the much-anticipated Women’s Premier League (WPL) would commence on March 4 when Team Ahmedabad go up against Team Mumbai at the DY Patil Stadium. The second match of the competition will see Team Bengaluru locking horns with Team Delhi on the next day at Cricket Club of India (CCI) in Mumbai. Team Lucknow will make its debut on the same day, against Team Ahmedabad, meaning that there will be a doubleheader straightaway. The report also revealed that only these two venues would host all the fixtures.
As per the guidelines, three out of the participating five teams are expected to advance to the Playoffs. The side which will finish at the top of the points table after the league stage will directly qualify for the final while the second and third teams will battle it out for the other place in the only Eliminator, which will be played on March 24 at CCI. The final will be played on March 26 at the DY Patil Stadium. In all, a total of 22 matches would be played in the inaugural edition between March 4 and 26, apart from five off days.
“A tentative schedule, being circulated among the relevant authorities of the yet-to-be-launched league, says the first match will be between Team Mumbai and Team Ahmedabad on March 4 (Saturday),” the report read. “...As per the schedule, three of the five competing sides seem to be making the playoffs, with the top team directly entering the final and second and third-placed sides playing the Eliminator.”