BBL Final | Twitter bashes careless Stephen Eskinazi for ‘finding new way to be run-out’
Stephen Eskinazi found a new way to be run-out.|
(Getty)
Cricket fields often produce bizarre dismissals which lead audiences to laugh like crazy. However, in the BBL final against Brisbane Heat, the way Stephen Eskinazi ran himself out after being set was absolutely unacceptable when it comes to representing at the highest level of the sport.
Chasing a challenging target of 176 in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) final against Brisbane Heat, outright favourties Perth Scorchers got off to an excellent start on Saturday at Perth Stadium. Riding on Stephen Eskinazi’s 18-ball 21 and Cameron Bancroft’s six-ball 10, the Scorchers raced to 31/0 after four overs. However, everything went wrong for them in the next four overs, and the momentum shifted to the Heat in a manner that attracted a lot of attention.
James Bazley came to bowl the fifth over of the innings, and his second ball was towards Eskinazi’s pads. The batter came down the track but missed to make any connection before the ball went to the backward point region after hitting his pad. The pair decided to take a single, and Bancroft, assuming that the throw would come to the striker’s end, put in the dive. However, Max Bryant, who was there at backward point, threw towards the non-strikers’ end, where Eskinazi was casually jogging to reach the crease. He did not even stretch his bat either when the ball went on to hit the stumps, and the replay showed he was outside the line.
Soon after, the Scorchers slipped to 54/3 after 7.5 overs, and the Twitterati took little time to criticize Eskinazi for finding a new way to throw his wicket away.
Careless
Oh no! Eskinazi is asleep at the wheel!— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 4, 2023
Run out in comical circumstances! #GoldenMoment @BKTTires | #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/kcZAT0aBpe
Not a great way
Hi, I'm Stephen Eskinazi, and welcome to "how to not run between the wickets 101" pic.twitter.com/NNTugBrmPA— CricBlog ✍ (@cric_blog) February 4, 2023
Just unbelievable
Big bash and you run like that. Fuck off Eskinazi hand back your contract #Dickhead #BBL12— Nathan Schulz (@RGSchulzy16) February 4, 2023
Stupidity
Why did Eskinazi trot to the crease what an idiottttt— B (@__bethlouise) February 4, 2023
Awful runout
What about the dichotomy!? Cam Bancroft lays out in a full length dive while Eskinazi is having a daydream at the other end. https://t.co/nEcaMemdHH— Ben Cameron (@BenCameron23) February 4, 2023
Lazy af
That was so lazy by Eskinazi after his earlier close call. It’s the final dude! #BBLFinals— Pete Perth (@peteperth) February 4, 2023
Yup, true that!
Eskinazi should be grateful Langer isn't the Scorchers coach these days, unforgivable #bbl12— Nick Fahey (@nickfahey96) February 4, 2023
Absolutely dreadful
What do we teach kids, Eskinazi? Always assume the ball is coming to your end. Dreadful cricket. #BBLFinals #BBL12— Djraj (@Djraj38313947) February 4, 2023
He didn't
The title will always come down to who's giving 100% and who isn't— Jordan Klingsporn (@JordanTHFCFFC) February 4, 2023
Not great from Eskinazi there #BBL12
Not good
Eskinazi running his bat in like an U9 there. Wow. Talk about throwing your wicket away. @seskinazi Is that what you teach @Middlesex_CCC 🤷♂️😮😮😮🤣🤣. https://t.co/l6C13rDm8A— Jezza Claret (@J50Claret) February 4, 2023