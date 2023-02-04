BBL Final | Twitter bashes careless Stephen Eskinazi for ‘finding new way to be run-out’

James Bazley came to bowl the fifth over of the innings, and his second ball was towards Eskinazi’s pads. The batter came down the track but missed to make any connection before the ball went to the backward point region after hitting his pad. The pair decided to take a single, and Bancroft, assuming that the throw would come to the striker’s end, put in the dive. However, Max Bryant, who was there at backward point, threw towards the non-strikers’ end, where Eskinazi was casually jogging to reach the crease. He did not even stretch his bat either when the ball went on to hit the stumps, and the replay showed he was outside the line.