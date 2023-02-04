More Options

BBL Final | Twitter bashes careless Stephen Eskinazi for ‘finding new way to be run-out’

Stephen Eskinazi found a new way to be run-out.

Cricket fields often produce bizarre dismissals which lead audiences to laugh like crazy. However, in the BBL final against Brisbane Heat, the way Stephen Eskinazi ran himself out after being set was absolutely unacceptable when it comes to representing at the highest level of the sport.

Chasing a challenging target of 176 in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) final against Brisbane Heat, outright favourties Perth Scorchers got off to an excellent start on Saturday at Perth Stadium. Riding on Stephen Eskinazi’s 18-ball 21 and Cameron Bancroft’s six-ball 10, the Scorchers raced to 31/0 after four overs. However, everything went wrong for them in the next four overs, and the momentum shifted to the Heat in a manner that attracted a lot of attention.

James Bazley came to bowl the fifth over of the innings, and his second ball was towards  Eskinazi’s pads. The batter came down the track but missed to make any connection before the ball went to the backward point region after hitting his pad. The pair decided to take a single, and Bancroft, assuming that the throw would come to the striker’s end, put in the dive. However, Max Bryant, who was there at backward point, threw towards the non-strikers’ end, where Eskinazi was casually jogging to reach the crease. He did not even stretch his bat either when the ball went on to hit the stumps, and the replay showed he was outside the line.

Soon after, the Scorchers slipped to 54/3 after 7.5 overs, and the Twitterati took little time to criticize Eskinazi for finding a new way to throw his wicket away.

