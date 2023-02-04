IND vs AUS | Axar Patel can be a big threat to Steve Smith, opines Irfan Pathan

India will square off against Australia in a four-match Test series before playing ODIs and there has been a lot of hype around the role spinners will play in the series. The visitors have prepared for the series by playing on a rank turner in Australia. The hosts will face a tough challenge of R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel in the series and they will rely on their ace batters Steve Smith and Marnus Labushcgane to counter the spinners. Irfan Pathan has also opined the same stating that Axar Patel will be a big threat to Smith.