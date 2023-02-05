IND vs AUS | Banter will keep coming from Australian camp, opines R Ashwin

Australia will tour India for a four-match Test series starting on February 9 and there has been a lot of talk about the role spinners will play in the series. The visitors have also prepared for the series by practicing on similar kinds of spin-friendly pitches they will get in India. Also, there has been constant criticism over the rank turners produced by India for the touring teams in red-ball cricket. Former Australian cricketer, Ian Healy also voiced his opinion saying that Australia would be able to win the series if is played on fair pitches.

"I think if they produce fair Indian wickets, that are good batting wickets, to start with, (that) probably spin and spin pretty consistently but spin a long way, late in the match we (Australia) win," Healy said on 'SENQ Breakfast'.

R Ashwin has now responded to the comments made by Healy stating that the comment has added spark to the series which was much needed. He also added that the Australians like to play mind games ahead of the series and so it will make things pretty interesting.

"Anyway, an Australian broadcaster and former player Ian Healy, has given a few gems before the BGT. He has given a few statements that say Indians will make sure Australians feel uncomfortable in India. So he has said that Australia's approach is only correct. The support staff might have given their opinion, but Ian Healy's quote has set a spark with this take. It's the Border-Gavaskar Trophy guys. So we need this spark, right? Besides, banter will keep coming from the Australian camp for sure,” Ashwin said on his Youtube channel.