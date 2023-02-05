PSL | Twitter reacts to Iftikhar's carnage against 'sports minister' Wahab Riaz with flurry of sixes

At Bugti Stadium on Sunday, the exhibition match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 turned out to be an eventful fixture for the spectators, courtesy of a blazing batting display from Iftikhar Ahmed. The 32-year-old Pakistani all-rounder, while representing the Gladiators, smashed six sixes in the last over of the innings bowled by Wahab Riaz, who was recently named as the sports minister in the caretaker cabinet of the Punjab government in Pakistan.