PSL | Twitter reacts to Iftikhar's carnage against 'sports minister' Wahab Riaz with flurry of sixes

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Iftikhar smashed six sixes in an over.

(Getty)

A player hitting six sixes an over is not something fans see every day on cricket fields, and Iftikhar Ahmed achieved the feat during PSL’s exhibition match on Sunday. Moreover, the onslaught came against Wahab Riaz, who recently became interim sports minister of the Punjab government in Pakistan.

At Bugti Stadium on Sunday, the exhibition match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 turned out to be an eventful fixture for the spectators, courtesy of a blazing batting display from Iftikhar Ahmed. The 32-year-old Pakistani all-rounder, while representing the Gladiators, smashed six sixes in the last over of the innings bowled by Wahab Riaz, who was recently named as the sports minister in the caretaker cabinet of the Punjab government in Pakistan.

Until that over, Wahab had returned excellent figures of 3-0-11-3, and the Gladiators were 148/5. Iftikhar set the stage on fire by sending each and every ball out of the park from there on to take his side to 184/5. With that, he remained not out on a superb 94 off 50 balls.

All Zalmi players went on to Iftikhar to congratulate him for his tremendous hitting in the final over of the innings, which eventually led the Gladiators to post something to bowl at.

Meanwhile, a bomb blast in Quetta forced the fixture to be stopped for a while, albeit it resumed later on.

