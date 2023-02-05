PSL | Twitter reacts to Iftikhar's carnage against 'sports minister' Wahab Riaz with flurry of sixes
Iftikhar smashed six sixes in an over.|
A player hitting six sixes an over is not something fans see every day on cricket fields, and Iftikhar Ahmed achieved the feat during PSL’s exhibition match on Sunday. Moreover, the onslaught came against Wahab Riaz, who recently became interim sports minister of the Punjab government in Pakistan.
At Bugti Stadium on Sunday, the exhibition match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 turned out to be an eventful fixture for the spectators, courtesy of a blazing batting display from Iftikhar Ahmed. The 32-year-old Pakistani all-rounder, while representing the Gladiators, smashed six sixes in the last over of the innings bowled by Wahab Riaz, who was recently named as the sports minister in the caretaker cabinet of the Punjab government in Pakistan.
Until that over, Wahab had returned excellent figures of 3-0-11-3, and the Gladiators were 148/5. Iftikhar set the stage on fire by sending each and every ball out of the park from there on to take his side to 184/5. With that, he remained not out on a superb 94 off 50 balls.
All Zalmi players went on to Iftikhar to congratulate him for his tremendous hitting in the final over of the innings, which eventually led the Gladiators to post something to bowl at.
Meanwhile, a bomb blast in Quetta forced the fixture to be stopped for a while, albeit it resumed later on.
6⃣ 6⃣ 6⃣ 6⃣ 6⃣ 6⃣ 💪— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 5, 2023
Watch Live ➡️ https://t.co/xOrGZzkfvl pic.twitter.com/CDSMFoayoZ
Iftikhar Ahmed hiting 6 sixes in 6 balls of Wahab Riaz. Absolute Madness of Ifti Mania 😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/9eeTm05u7g— Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) February 5, 2023
Two minutes of silence for those who missed Iftikhar Ahmed's 6 sixes off a Wahab Riaz over. #IftiMania pic.twitter.com/H6zseSDB0z— PSL Memes (@PSLMemesWalay) February 5, 2023
Iftikhar Ahmed hits 6 Sixes in 6 balls against Wahab Riaz 🔥#IftikharAhmed #PZvQG #PSL2023 #PSL8 pic.twitter.com/UDrHv2nTqI— Drink Cricket 🏏 (@Abdullah__Neaz) February 5, 2023
Iftikhar Ahmed ne sports minister Mr Wahab Riaz ko aik over mai 6 Chakkay maar diye hain .... 😳— Arslan Naseer (@ArslanNaseerCBA) February 5, 2023
Six sixes in the last over by Iftikhar Ahmed to Wahab Riaz 😂🔥— Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) February 5, 2023
🥳🔥 Iftimania hammered interim sports minister of Punjab Wahab Riaz with six sixes on six balls. Welcome to the world of Iftimania! #HBLPSL8— Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) February 5, 2023
Iftiahar Ahmed sixs 6 to Wahab riaz🏏🏏 pic.twitter.com/DUOV7ipYHP— PTI Swat (@ptiswat786) February 5, 2023
Six sixes in the Last Over From Iftikhar Ahmad against Wahab Riaz. What a hitting. Ifti Mania scored 94 of 50. Memorable over and inning ♥️🔥. #IftiMania #PZvQG #QGvPZ pic.twitter.com/4kGBDE0HQg— Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) February 5, 2023
Ifti Mania again today as he smashed 94 off 50 balls including 6 sixes in an over off Wahab Riaz during the exhibition match at Bugti Stadium #Cricket pic.twitter.com/b4P0KqiFs4— Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) February 5, 2023