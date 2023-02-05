Reports | Decision on hosting venue of 2023 Asia Cup postponed to March

There has been a lot of uncertainty around the scheduling of the Asia Cup 2023 and the hosting venue for the tournament. It was initially scheduled to be hosted in Pakistan but Asian Cricket Council(ACC) President and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah stated in October that India can’t travel to Pakistan and so the competition should take place in a neutral venue. Now, according to a report published by ESPNcricinfo, the situation has reached a deadlock with PCB opposing India’s stand.

The report reveals that PCB chief Najam Sethi told Shah that if India doesn’t play against Pakistan in the tournament, they will consider not participating in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. The ACC meeting failed in Bahrain failed to reach any conclusion and so the issue will be resolved in the next meeting scheduled in March.

“A final decision on whether Pakistan will host the 2023 Asia Cup is now expected in March after an Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting in Bahrain failed to reach a breakthrough. They will meet again in a month's time, around the next set of ICC meetings,” the report read.

Also, all the ACC members have been asked to consult with their own government’s positions regarding the situation and whether they are willing to travel to Pakistan. After the attacks on Sri Lanka in 2009, no cricket was played on Pakistani soil for a long period. The team have started hosting international fixtures over the last couple of years but the current situation concerning Asia Cup might hand a blow to them.