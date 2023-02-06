More Options

SA20 2023 | Twitter reacts as Heinrich Klassen trademarks 'Centurion' venue with explosive century

Heinrich Klassen smashed a century against Pretoria Capitals

(Cricket SA)

Heinrich Klassen has been in the form of his life in recent fixtures as he has been flourishing with the bat, smashing the ball to all parts of the ground. The South African batter displayed his batting prowess one more time in the SA20 with a blistering ton against Pretoria Capitals.

Cricket South Africa's latest venture, SA20 has been turning out to be a success story with fixtures experiencing decent attendances. The reason for such attention was well explained by Heinrich Klassen on Sunday as the Proteas batter played an extraordinary knock against Pretoria Capitals. With the Durban Super Giants batting first, Klassen seized control of the match early on with his scintillating knock which as eventually worth an unbeaten 104 runs in just 44 balls. 

The 31-year-old took just 43 balls to get to the three-figure landmark, lacing his innings with 10 fours and six maximums. The team thus posted a total of 254/4 and secured a 151-run win. Coincidentally, the knock came at Supersport Park, Centurion, and the batter rightly justified the name of the venue with an inning that contained shots to all parts of the ground. 

Twitter also took note of the feat achieved by Klassen and praised him for his brilliance with the bat. 

