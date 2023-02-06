SA20 2023 | Twitter reacts as Heinrich Klassen trademarks 'Centurion' venue with explosive century

The 31-year-old took just 43 balls to get to the three-figure landmark, lacing his innings with 10 fours and six maximums. The team thus posted a total of 254/4 and secured a 151-run win. Coincidentally, the knock came at Supersport Park, Centurion, and the batter rightly justified the name of the venue with an inning that contained shots to all parts of the ground.