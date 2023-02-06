SA20 2023 | Twitter reacts as Heinrich Klassen trademarks 'Centurion' venue with explosive century
Heinrich Klassen smashed a century against Pretoria Capitals|
(Cricket SA)
Heinrich Klassen has been in the form of his life in recent fixtures as he has been flourishing with the bat, smashing the ball to all parts of the ground. The South African batter displayed his batting prowess one more time in the SA20 with a blistering ton against Pretoria Capitals.
Cricket South Africa's latest venture, SA20 has been turning out to be a success story with fixtures experiencing decent attendances. The reason for such attention was well explained by Heinrich Klassen on Sunday as the Proteas batter played an extraordinary knock against Pretoria Capitals. With the Durban Super Giants batting first, Klassen seized control of the match early on with his scintillating knock which as eventually worth an unbeaten 104 runs in just 44 balls.
The 31-year-old took just 43 balls to get to the three-figure landmark, lacing his innings with 10 fours and six maximums. The team thus posted a total of 254/4 and secured a 151-run win. Coincidentally, the knock came at Supersport Park, Centurion, and the batter rightly justified the name of the venue with an inning that contained shots to all parts of the ground.
Twitter also took note of the feat achieved by Klassen and praised him for his brilliance with the bat.
Fireworks
It took Heinrich Klaasen just 43 balls. Sit back and enjoy his amazing innings 🏏#Betway #SA20 #PCvDSG @Betway_India pic.twitter.com/jtmDkSsahZ— Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) February 5, 2023
Mass show
Klassen Mass Show 🔥 🔥 🔥— Sagar Nani (@SagarNaniJSPK) February 5, 2023
Dear #IPL2023 We @SunRisers are coming this time with strong top 6
1.Abhi
2.Mayank
3.Tripathi
4.Markram
5.Brook
6.Klassen
😎😎😎😎😎😎#SRH #OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/JDWe4dQPNT
Fantastic knock
What a knock from Klassen 💥💥🙌🙇pic.twitter.com/euMZOngQwI— Saiteja (@sai123ro45) February 5, 2023
On fire
Heinrich ooramass Klassen 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— kaushik (@BeingUk7) February 5, 2023
104(44)
All SRH players are on FIRE 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
Hope Klassen rocks in Ipl toooo @SunRisers ! Jai #OrangeArmy #SA20 pic.twitter.com/szYWhHE8RQ
Should it?
Klassen Batting Like This Should Signal The End Of QDK In White Ball Cricket #SA20— Chatil Panditasekara (@ChatilPandi) February 5, 2023
LOL!
People hyping up #klassen’s this innings and regretting that their respective ipl teams didn’t pick him. #SA20— Frank Iyer (@franklinnnmj) February 5, 2023
Me and fellow @rajasthanroyals fans: pic.twitter.com/kmpHglgpkj
Simply banger
What an outstanding 💯 from Heinrich Klassen in just 43 balls...🔥— JSK (@imjsk27) February 5, 2023
The best
One of The Best Knocks in #SA20— Muhammad Usama 🇵🇰 (@usama__22) February 5, 2023
Henrich Klassen 💯👏#PCvsDSG pic.twitter.com/aGUxqX0vm6
Fabulous
One of the best knocks in #sa20— cric_mawa (@cric_mawa_twts) February 5, 2023
Henrich Klassen ❤️🔥🧡 pic.twitter.com/NdMGAclvYz
Only the 2nd one
Klassen becomes the second player to score a century in SA 20 League.— Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) February 5, 2023
SA 20 centurions :-
113* - Faf du Plessis (for Joburg Super Kings) v Durban's Super Giants
104* - Heinrich Klaasen (for Durban's Super Giants) v Pretoria Capitals#SAT20