Australia's T20 World Cup winning captain Aaron Finch announces international retirement

Aaron Finch announced on Tuesday he is bringing an an end to his illustrious international career by retiring from T20Is. The Australian team will now look forward to appointing a new captain in the format. The move was expected after the Australian opener quit ODIs last year and had also hinted about bidding farewell to the shortest format.

Finch had revealed during the 2022 T20 World that he will assess his future during the BBL. He recently performed brilliantly for the Melbourne Renegades, scoring 428 runs to an average of 38.90 but decided to not push for the T20Is against South Africa.

Announcing his decision to retire, Finch stated that it is the right moment to step down and give the team time to plan for the next T20 World Cup.

"Realising that I won't be playing on until the next T20 World Cup in 2024, now is the right moment step down and give the team time to plan and build towards that event," Finch said.

"I'd like to thank my family, especially my wife Amy, my team-mates, Cricket Victoria, Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association for their support to allow me to play the game I love at the highest level. I also want to say a huge thank you to all the fans who have supported me throughout my international career.

Finch is the leading run-score for Australia in the format with 3,120 runs at an average of 34.28 and a strike rate of 142.53. He also holds the record for the highest T20I score of all time courtesy of his knock of 172 against Zimbabwe in 2018. His biggest achievement as skipper of the national side came when he led them to the 2021 T20 World Cup. Cricket Australia chair, Dr Lachlan Henderson praised Finch for his contribution to Australian cricket.

"As one of only four men's players to captain Australia to a World Cup victory, Aaron will always have a special place in Australian Cricket's history. Playing at the highest level for over a decade requires incredible determination and dedication, so we thank Aaron for his enormous contribution and wish him all the best in the next phase of his career,” Henderson stated.