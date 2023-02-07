WATCH, ECS T10 | Hilarious scenes unfold as bowler makes mess of simple run-out opportunity

WATCH, ECS T20 | Hilarious scenes unfold as bowler makes mess of simple run-out opportunity
Buggiba Blasters lost against Swieui United by nine wickets|
(ECS T10)
European cricket league always produces some hilarious moments on the cricket field and the tournament witnessed one more funny instance in a group fixture. The bowler had an easy run-out opportunity but he made a mess of it despite the fact that the batter was miles away from the crease.
The European Cricket League always features matches including some bizarre and funny moments. The tournament witnessed another such scene in the game between Bugibba Blasters and Swieqi United during the first innings. Buggiba Blasters scored 104/6 from 10 overs batting first and an error made by an opposition bowler during the innings had everyone in splits.
Vibhor Yadav was bowling the final over of the innings and the fourth ball of the over completely deceived the batter, going past him to the wicketkeeper. The non-striker had taken a massive start as soon as the delivery was bowled with the intention of taking a single. However, the wicketkeeper collected the ball quickly and the non-striker was miles away from the crease. Wicketkeeper threw the ball toward the bowler and he had an easy run-out opportunity.
It appeared that Vibhor would capitalize but there was a twist in the tale. He took a shy at the stumps with full power and no accuracy which resulted in the throw completely missing the wickets.
Power ✅— European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) February 6, 2023
Accuracy ❌
Missed from point-blank range😱 #EuropeanCricket #EuropeanCricketSeries #StrongerTogether #CricketinMalta pic.twitter.com/xTORBNPQx6