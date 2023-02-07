WPL | 409 players make the cut for inaugural auction on February 13

The five franchises, namely Gujarat, Lucknow, Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, would have to assemble squads of at least 15 players while 18 is the maximum limit. No team would be allowed to have more than six foreign players in their squad, offering little flexibility given the sides can play with up to five players from abroad as long as at least one of them belongs to an associate nation. The sides, which in total were bought for a whopping amount of 4667.99 crores, are expected to have a purse of INR 12 crores albeit the BCCI is yet to offer confirmation on the issue.