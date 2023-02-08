BGT 2023 | If Australia can exploit reverse swing, it will be dangerous for India, feels KL Rahul
KL Rahul talked about Australia’s strength and highlighted how fierce their fast bowlers can be if they get their rhythm right.|
(Getty)
KL Rahul believes that in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur if the visitors' fast bowlers led by Pat Cummins can extract reverse swing, it might cause problems for Rohit Sharma’s men. Rahul also hinted that India could play with three spinners if the pitches demand such.
The much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy will get underway on February 9 with the first of the four-match series taking place at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. The discussions on who should make the playing XI are already underway and KL Rahul, in a recent interaction with the reporters, admitted the headache is there with the team management as well. However, the 30-year-old also mentioned that they might take the field with three spinners.
“The things that we’ve worked on is playing spin, we know how the pitches are going to be here in India and what to expect, so bearing that in mind we’ve practiced playing spin,” Rahul said, as quoted by ICC. “There will be a temptation to play three spinners. We’re playing in India, there’s no surprise that the pitch is going to spin. But we’ll make that call on the day of the game.”
Rahul further talked about Australia’s strength and highlighted how fierce their fast bowlers can be if they get their rhythm right. Although the visitors’ star duo Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc will be missing due to injuries, Rahul remarked that the damage could still be done by the likes of Cummins, Scott Boland, and Lance Morris.
"Any team that has quality fast bowlers like Australia who can exploit reverse swing is going to be dangerous on pitches like this,” Rahul added. "We know the threat that they bring to the series, with the new ball, and with the older ball if it starts reversing. That’s the beauty of playing against top teams. Especially playing against Australia, that’s what excites you, the challenges.”