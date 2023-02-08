More Options

BGT 2023 | Twitter engages in fierce debate over potential pitch tampering in Nagpur for 1st Test

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

The Nagpur pitch was caught looking blatantly different on either half due to selective treatment

(Bharat Sundaresan)

Few things in cricket can match the speculation that surrounds the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, especially when it is taking place in India given the different nature of its pitches. The hype around the series peaked on the eve of the opener after curators were seen indulging in questionable practices.

Australia are all set to embark upon a potentially era-defining series for the team as they prepare to take on India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting in Nagpur on Thursday. The winner of the four-match affair would not only rise to the number one spot in ICC's Test rankings but also confirm their appearance in the World Test Championship final slated to take place at The Oval in June. On the eve of the opening encounter at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, however, the pitch came under heavy flak after renowned reporter Bharat Sundaresan revealed the manner of preparation being used for the surface which could potentially give India a major advantage heading into the clash.

"Interesting treatment of the pitch in Nagpur. The groundstaff watered the entire centre of the surface & only the length areas outside the left-hander’s leg stump & then rolled only the centre, stopping short every time they got to the good length areas at both ends," Sundaresan tweeted on Wednesday, less than 48 hours before the first ball is scheduled to be bowled.

The claims were substantiated with pictures of the pitch indicating the same, meaning the Kangaroos would have their work cut out. While India have no specialist left-handed batter after Rishabh Pant's injury ruled him out of the series, Australia boast of a plethora of southpaws who could potentially take the field in Nagpur in the form of David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, and Matt Renshaw amongst others. The off-spin of Ravichandran Ashwin is expected to be a major challenge for the visitors and dry patches on the pitch would only aid him in his efforts to dismiss batsmen.

While several Australian outlets, including Fox Sports, claimed the curators to be doctoring the pitch, the Indian contingent surmised that both sides would be up against each other on the same track and facing the same adversities. Renowned expert Harsha Bhogle even pointed out that the home teams are always supposed to have an upper hand in terms of the conditions to make Tests entertaining, further fuelling the debate on social media.

