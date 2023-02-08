BGT 2023 | Twitter engages in fierce debate over potential pitch tampering in Nagpur for 1st Test

Australia are all set to embark upon a potentially era-defining series for the team as they prepare to take on India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting in Nagpur on Thursday. The winner of the four-match affair would not only rise to the number one spot in ICC's Test rankings but also confirm their appearance in the World Test Championship final slated to take place at The Oval in June. On the eve of the opening encounter at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, however, the pitch came under heavy flak after renowned reporter Bharat Sundaresan revealed the manner of preparation being used for the surface which could potentially give India a major advantage heading into the clash.