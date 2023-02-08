NZ vs ENG | Twitter in awe of Harry Brook for going berserk against Adi Ashok with five successive sixes

Brooks missed a well-deserved hundred by a whisker as he departed during the 39th over of the innings, bowled by Jarrod McKay. His knock was laced with seven fours and nine sixes, of which five maximums came off successive balls. Adithya Ashok, a 20-year-old spinner from New Zealand, was at the receiving end of the carnage. It was the fourth over of Ashok's spell when Brook teed off and went all over the young spinner. Brook's five sixes came off the last five balls of the 36th over in England’s innings.