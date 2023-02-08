NZ vs ENG | Twitter in awe of Harry Brook for going berserk against Adi Ashok with five successive sixes
Harry Brook went berserk against Adi Ashok with five successive sixes|
(Getty)
During the primes of their career, whatever players touch seems to turn into gold. Harry Brook is one such figure who is in that zone, and his assault against Adithya Ashok on Wednesday during England’s warm-up fixture against New Zealand XI suggests his best is yet to come to the fore.
England, as expected, batted aggressively on Wednesday on Day 1 of their warm-up fixture against New Zealand XI ahead of their two-match Test series against the Black Caps. In just 69.2 overs of play, they posted a total of 465 before losing all ten wickets at stumps. Harry Brook, who was named Man of the Series during England’s recent tour in Pakistan, top-scored with 97, for which he took 71 balls.
Brooks missed a well-deserved hundred by a whisker as he departed during the 39th over of the innings, bowled by Jarrod McKay. His knock was laced with seven fours and nine sixes, of which five maximums came off successive balls. Adithya Ashok, a 20-year-old spinner from New Zealand, was at the receiving end of the carnage. It was the fourth over of Ashok's spell when Brook teed off and went all over the young spinner. Brook's five sixes came off the last five balls of the 36th over in England’s innings.
Unsurprisingly, Ashok finished with figures of 9-0-82-1 after the suffering.
The first of the two-match series between New Zealand and England will get underway on February 16 at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.
Carange from Harry Brook!
February 8, 2023
Some serious hitting in warm-up game too.
That doesn't matter to Harry Brook. He took it serious!
Adi Ashok will have to take pills to get sleep tonight!
Anyone would love to watch this highlights on TV :D
New Zealand v England: Harry Brook hits five sixes in over in warm-up match https://t.co/1OQZWAvsLk February 08, 2023 at 09:16AM— Naijamerit (@NaijameritNG) February 8, 2023
Someone remind him that it's just a warm-up game, be gentle. xD xD xD
New Zealand v England: Harry Brook hits five sixes in over in warm-up match https://t.co/3KYMaIQoSO— Heshamabdelhameed44 (@heshamalbob50) February 8, 2023
These games are dofferent to differently built players!
England men scoring 465 from 69.2 overs, Harry Brook hitting five sixes in over and Orla Prendergast bowling Beth Mooney for a golden 🦆— Polly Starkie 🎙🏏⚽️ (@pollystarkie04) February 8, 2023
Warm up matches are something else...all before 9am on a Wednesday morning! #CricketTwitter #T20WorldCup
Why wouldhe leave it 0 in the begining!
We have a video of it too!
Harry Brook smashed 5 sixes in a single over in the warm-up match ahead of New Zealand Tests.— Faiz Fazel (@theFaizFazel) February 8, 2023
OG.
Harry Brook smashed 5 sixes in a single over in the warm-up match ahead of New Zealand Tests. pic.twitter.com/NDc7LBapYI— $λJλ₩λŁ ₦łλZł 2.0💙😎 (@S9NiaZi) February 8, 2023