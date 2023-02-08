WTC | ICC confirms showpiece clash to begin on June 7 at The Oval

The world's top-ranked side Australia currently sit atop the standings with 75.56% points to their name, having lost just one game since the cycle began in the second half of 2021. They are primed to make it to The Oval with only a 4-0 loss at the hands of India in the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy having the potential to derail their plans of a maiden WTC title. India, meanwhile, are a far way off with 58.93% points and need at least three victories against their rivals from Down Under to seal the spot. Anything less would see them under threat from Sri Lanka, with the islanders scheduled to play New Zealand away in two Test before the cut-off date. A whitewash by either them or Australia in India would see the Lions qualify while a clean sweep at the hands of the Kiwis would eliminate them straight away.