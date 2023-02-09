Batting at higher strike rate is easy than playing anchor role in T20s, states Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan has been one of the finest Pakistani batters in recent times. He has scored 2635 T20I runs so far for the national team. The wicketkeeper batter recently played in the Bangladesh Premier League and will now be captain of Multan Sultans. However, despite being an excellent batsman, Rizwan often comes under scrutiny for scoring runs at a low strike rate. The Pakistan batter has now reflected on the criticism saying it is a tough task to play as an anchor rather than striking the ball at a quicker rate.