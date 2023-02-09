BGT 2023 | Twitter lauds 'rampant' Mohammed Shami for cartwheeling David Warner with peach

David Warner did not manage to contribute anything substantial with the bat on Day 1 of the first Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur. The 36-year-old left-handed opener fell for 1 off five balls during the third over of the innings, bowled by Mohammed Shami. It was too tough for Warner to handle, and to be fair, any top batter would have felt the same if they were up against Shami to face the wicket delivery.