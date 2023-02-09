More Options

BGT 2023 | Twitter lauds 'rampant' Mohammed Shami for cartwheeling David Warner with peach

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Shami, unsurprisingly, was pumped up to see his ploy work against Warner.

(BCCI)

Bowlers get tremendous joy and satisfaction when they dismiss batters in certain ways, and seeing stumps flying is one of them. India’s Mohammed Shami was on cloud nine when his vicious length ball from around the wicket left David Warner amused after it sent the off-stump cartwheeling.

David Warner did not manage to contribute anything substantial with the bat on Day 1 of the first Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur. The 36-year-old left-handed opener fell for 1 off five balls during the third over of the innings, bowled by Mohammed Shami. It was too tough for Warner to handle, and to be fair, any top batter would have felt the same if they were up against Shami to face the wicket delivery.

To surprise Warner, Shami went bowling around the wicket in the early hours of the morning. He pitched on a good length just outside the off-stump line, and the ball nipped back in to go past the inside edge of Warner’s bat before uprooting the stump and sending it for cartwheeling. 

Warner was in shock for some time to be dismissed so early in that manner, and Shami, unsurprisingly, was pumped up to see his ploy work. Each and every Indian player went to Shami to congratulate him while Warner slowly began to walk back to the pavilion. The Twitterati was delighted to witness Shami produce such a peach of a delivery when many predicted there would be spinners to make headlines.

Gift of Shami!

Cartwheeling stumps

Too good

All the hype, wasted!

Stumps does spin

That look!

Peach delivery

Best ever!

Gift for Warner!

Beauty bowl

