BGT 2023 | Twitter praises 'showstopper' Jadeja for outfoxing Labuschagne and Smith from nowhere

132

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Jadeja got Smith and Labuschagne in quik succession.

|

(BCCI)

Certain players can turn the tide in their team’s favour quickly, and Ravindra Jadeja has been highly regarded as one of the very best among them. The left-armer showcased his skillset yet again on Wednesday as his two beauties got rid of well-set Australian duo Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith.

After being reduced to 2/2 within the first 13 balls of play in the first of the four-match series against India, Australia’s star duo Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith stabilized their innings in Nagpur. The pair batted all the remaining overs till Lunch and took them to post 76/2. However, the Indian attack, led by Ravindra Jadeja, roared back in style after the interval.

The first of Jadeja’s three wickets came during the 36th over of Australia’s innings. Labuschagne, the No. 1 Test batter in the world, went to drive Jadeja by stretching forward, only to miss any connection because of a sharp turn completely. The ball went on to KS Bharat’s big gloves, and by the time the keeper broke the stumps, Labuschagne failed to get back to the crease, resulting him in  departing after scoring 49.

The next ball also produced a wicket, and it was Matt Renshaw who was trapped leg before. Soon after, during the 42nd over, Jadeja got the big fish in Smith, who expected to have some turn but the Indian all-rounder was clever enough to bowl an arm ball to clean him up. Smith was left in shock after being dismissed in such a manner and started slowly returning to the dugout after scoring a hard-fought 37. With those breakthroughs, Australia slipped from 84/2 to 109/5 in little time.

