BGT 2023 | Twitter praises 'showstopper' Jadeja for outfoxing Labuschagne and Smith from nowhere
Jadeja got Smith and Labuschagne in quik succession.|
(BCCI)
Certain players can turn the tide in their team’s favour quickly, and Ravindra Jadeja has been highly regarded as one of the very best among them. The left-armer showcased his skillset yet again on Wednesday as his two beauties got rid of well-set Australian duo Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith.
After being reduced to 2/2 within the first 13 balls of play in the first of the four-match series against India, Australia’s star duo Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith stabilized their innings in Nagpur. The pair batted all the remaining overs till Lunch and took them to post 76/2. However, the Indian attack, led by Ravindra Jadeja, roared back in style after the interval.
The first of Jadeja’s three wickets came during the 36th over of Australia’s innings. Labuschagne, the No. 1 Test batter in the world, went to drive Jadeja by stretching forward, only to miss any connection because of a sharp turn completely. The ball went on to KS Bharat’s big gloves, and by the time the keeper broke the stumps, Labuschagne failed to get back to the crease, resulting him in departing after scoring 49.
The next ball also produced a wicket, and it was Matt Renshaw who was trapped leg before. Soon after, during the 42nd over, Jadeja got the big fish in Smith, who expected to have some turn but the Indian all-rounder was clever enough to bowl an arm ball to clean him up. Smith was left in shock after being dismissed in such a manner and started slowly returning to the dugout after scoring a hard-fought 37. With those breakthroughs, Australia slipped from 84/2 to 109/5 in little time.
Right inside!
That 𝐌𝐎𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 when @imjadeja let one through Steve Smith's defence! 👌👌— BCCI (@BCCI) February 9, 2023
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/SwTGoyHfZx #TeamIndia | #INDvAUS | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/Lj5j7pHZi3
Everything just accurate
Jadeja's accurate and sharp deliveries to dismiss Labuschagne and Smith are simply breathtaking!#INDvsAUS @imjadeja @stevesmith49 @marnus3cricket— Sagar Jain (@sagarjainmp) February 9, 2023
No one stands!
No.1 Test batter M Labuschagne☝️— cric. mani7 (@p_manikumaran) February 9, 2023
No.2 Test batter Steve Smith ☝️
Tell them SIR JADEJA IS BACK 🦁💥#WhistlePodu | #INDvsAUS
Many more to come
Ravindra Jadeja becomes first bowler to bowled out Steve Smith for 3 times in Test cricket.— boby fan (@azaam_babar) February 9, 2023
This will go on!
Jadeja won the battle against Smith#BorderGavaskarTrophy pic.twitter.com/rJaEfzT8nD— Shrivizhnu.offl (@shrivizhnu) February 9, 2023
On fire
Smith gone jadeja on 🔥🔥🔥 now kill them #INDvsAUS— sanil sasidharan (@sanilsasidhara4) February 9, 2023
Who's next?
Ravi Jadeja Roars in Nagpur by taking 3 main wickets of Marnus, Smith, Reneshaw after playing for Saurashtra team #BorderGavaskarTrophy #BGT2023 #INDvsAUS— Shaik Reyaz (@shaikreyaz95) February 9, 2023
Hunting them!
Clarke, Smith, Labuschagne— Himanshu (@VVDeewar) February 9, 2023
Jadeja Rajput style of hunting kangaroos #IndvAus
No doubt at all
Other than Brian Charles Lara, is there any other batsmen you would fancy against Ravindra Jadeja in these conditions.— TheTreeOfLife (@RedRiverCries) February 9, 2023
Smith is easily the best of the lot and he averages 32 against him. Very good. No doubt. Who else would you pick.
Stunning change
What a comeback for......sir jadeja— 45_Gaurav (@45_Gaurav7631) February 9, 2023
He got a wicket of labuschagne, Renshaw and now Smith......Stunning bowling change by Rohit Sharma 🔥✌️#INDvsAUS #AUSvIND #jaddu #BGT2023 #BorderGavaskarTrophy #RohitSharma