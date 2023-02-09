BGT 2023 | Twitter praises 'showstopper' Jadeja for outfoxing Labuschagne and Smith from nowhere

The next ball also produced a wicket, and it was Matt Renshaw who was trapped leg before. Soon after, during the 42nd over, Jadeja got the big fish in Smith, who expected to have some turn but the Indian all-rounder was clever enough to bowl an arm ball to clean him up. Smith was left in shock after being dismissed in such a manner and started slowly returning to the dugout after scoring a hard-fought 37. With those breakthroughs, Australia slipped from 84/2 to 109/5 in little time.