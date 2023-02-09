More Options

BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma turns his stress into excitement in no time after DRS success

Rohit Sharma turns his stress into excitement in no time after DRS success.

On-field decisions often play pivotal roles in eventually deciding the results of games. Mohammed Siraj is all too aware of it given his persistence with taking reviews firing back all too often, yet Rohit Sharma kept his faith in him and rightfully so thus securing Usman Khawaja's wicket.

At home, India probably could not have asked for a better start in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia after losing the toss. The pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami dismissed both the visitors’ openers – David Warner and Usman Khawaja – inside the first 13 balls of the innings after Pat Cummins opted to bat. However, the first of the two wickets, taken by Siraj, did not come in a straightforward way.

Siraj's opening delivery with a shining red SG cherry was a seam-up outswinger which, with the naked eye, seemed to have pitched outside leg stump before hitting Khawaja’s pad. Even so, Siraj went up for a huge appeal for LBW, only to see on-field umpire Nitin Menon turn it down. Siraj went on to convince Rohit Sharma to challenge the decision and the Indian skipper, at the very last moment of the timer, decided to go upstairs after discussing with wicket-keeper KS Bharat, despite knowing Siraj had DRS woes in the past.

The replay much to the players' surprise showed that the ball pitched just inside the line before going on to hit leg stump. Rohit was nervously looking at the big screen and the moment he saw all three reds, he could not control his emotions with excitement and jumped for joy. His teammates too were excited to get Khawaja so early, given he recently won the inaugural Shane Warne Award as Australia’s men's Test player of the year.

