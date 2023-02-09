BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma turns his stress into excitement in no time after DRS success

Siraj's opening delivery with a shining red SG cherry was a seam-up outswinger which, with the naked eye, seemed to have pitched outside leg stump before hitting Khawaja’s pad. Even so, Siraj went up for a huge appeal for LBW, only to see on-field umpire Nitin Menon turn it down. Siraj went on to convince Rohit Sharma to challenge the decision and the Indian skipper, at the very last moment of the timer, decided to go upstairs after discussing with wicket-keeper KS Bharat, despite knowing Siraj had DRS woes in the past.