BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma turns his stress into excitement in no time after DRS success
(BCCI)
On-field decisions often play pivotal roles in eventually deciding the results of games. Mohammed Siraj is all too aware of it given his persistence with taking reviews firing back all too often, yet Rohit Sharma kept his faith in him and rightfully so thus securing Usman Khawaja's wicket.
At home, India probably could not have asked for a better start in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia after losing the toss. The pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami dismissed both the visitors’ openers – David Warner and Usman Khawaja – inside the first 13 balls of the innings after Pat Cummins opted to bat. However, the first of the two wickets, taken by Siraj, did not come in a straightforward way.
Siraj's opening delivery with a shining red SG cherry was a seam-up outswinger which, with the naked eye, seemed to have pitched outside leg stump before hitting Khawaja’s pad. Even so, Siraj went up for a huge appeal for LBW, only to see on-field umpire Nitin Menon turn it down. Siraj went on to convince Rohit Sharma to challenge the decision and the Indian skipper, at the very last moment of the timer, decided to go upstairs after discussing with wicket-keeper KS Bharat, despite knowing Siraj had DRS woes in the past.
The replay much to the players' surprise showed that the ball pitched just inside the line before going on to hit leg stump. Rohit was nervously looking at the big screen and the moment he saw all three reds, he could not control his emotions with excitement and jumped for joy. His teammates too were excited to get Khawaja so early, given he recently won the inaugural Shane Warne Award as Australia’s men's Test player of the year.
Mohammad Siraj strikes on his first ball, he gets Usman Khawaja - What a start.— Shivam Singh (@copycrick) February 9, 2023
Siraj is really impressive.. Really worked on his skill recently.. Able to move the ball away as well with the wobble seam #INDvsAUS #BGT2023— Abhishek Agrawal (@imab86) February 9, 2023
DRS= Decision of Rohit Sharma #INDvsAUS— Indiakasports (@Cricket72989668) February 9, 2023
Siraj gets Khawaja in his first ball, India on a roll.#INDvsAUS— Nikita Mishra (@NikitaM90) February 9, 2023
A good review from Siraj to get Uzzie out first ball in Nagpur, but thought that was umpire's call at best.— thecricketblog (@thecricblogger) February 9, 2023
Could see all three stumps when the ball hit the pad- didn't look like DRS fully accounted for the movement?#Khawaja #INDvAUS #thirdumpire #hawkeye #INDvsAUS
Khawaja departs early, trapped LBW by Siraj!
Usman #Khawaja out lbw 1 after review. Siraj got his first ball to swing back and hit the front pad. AUS 1-2 in second over. New ball claims a wicket and a big psychological one for #India. #INDvAUS— Robert Smith (@OnyaDon) February 9, 2023
Md Siraj denied tilak so we should not accept his wicket and call the batsman to bat again.— yeagerist🕊️ (@yeagerist_68) February 9, 2023
But Khawaja is M as well so it all works out.👍☺️
Mohammad Siraj removed inform batter Usman Khawaja in the first ball of his spell itself. What a terrific guy 🔥— Paritosh Kumar 🏏 (@ParitoshK_2016) February 9, 2023
But according to @SureshChavhanke and andhbhakt, he is anti national because he didn't apply tilak on his forehead.#INDvsAUS | #Siraj | #CricketTwitter | #BGT2023