WPL 2023 | Excited ahead of the auctions for first edition of tournament, reveals Jemimah Rodrigues
Jemimah Rodrgiues has shared her excitement ahead of the WPL auction|
(BCCI)
Jemimah Rodrigues has shared her excitement ahead of the auction for the Women’s Premier League saying that she is eagerly anticipating the auction process for the tournament. Rodrigues further added that she has imagined the experienced female cricketers would be having while involved in the event.
Indian cricket is set to witness a revolutionary step with the start of the Women’s Premier League’s inaugural season in a few months. The auction for the tournament is set to take place on February 13 in Mumbai and it will feature 409 players during the process. There would be a keen eye on various Indian players and Jmeimah Rodrigues is one of them. The Indian batter shared her excitement ahead of the bidding process for the first season of the WPL.
“We have always watched the men’s IPL and how the auctions are going to be. I was already glued to it and it is very exciting. So, we always imagine what it would be like for us to experience that kind of moment and have not experienced that yet because it has not yet happened. But when it happens, I’m sure it’s going to be special because it’s the first edition of the WPL,” Rodrigues stated to JioCinema.
Rodrigues has scored 1,575 T20I runs for India so far and is expected to be one of the prospects that will go for a hefty sum. The cricketer revealed that she used to play cricket just for joy, unaware of its status in India.
“I just loved playing cricket and all I wanted to do was that. So, wherever we would get players, you know – a lot of times we didn’t have grounds at that time – especially for a girl playing cricket in India was pretty odd at that time. Would not say it’s not happening. But I personally and my dad, who was my coach, he also didn’t know that women’s cricket existed. I just played for the pure joy of playing cricket,” she explained.