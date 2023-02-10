BGT 2023 | Matt Renshaw sent for scans after picking up injury ahead of second day's play
Matt Renshaw has been sent for scans after hurting his knee in the warm-up|
(Cricket Australia)
Australia have suffered a blow on day two of the Nagpur Test even before the start of the play as Matt Renshaw has been sent for scans after hurting his knee during the warm-up. The injury is a huge blow for the visitors as they are already without the services of Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc.
After the visitors were wrapped up for a total of 177 in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, they suffered another blow in the fixture. Australia batter Matt Renshaw has been sent for scans after hurting his knee during the warm-up before the start of play. His availability for the remainder of the fixture is in doubt according to the confirmation by ICC about the development.
For Renshaw, this is the second consecutive mid-Test disaster as he had to isolate himself last month during his return at the SCG last month after coming in contact with Covid-19. Notably, he also had his first Test abroad interrupted in 2017 when a stomach bug forced him to take a bathroom break and he quite hurt.
The absence of the batter will be a big blow for the visitors as they are already missing two key players in the fixture. The Australian team is playing without the services of Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc and the unavailability of the third player can hurt them very much.
India are on top of the proceedings at the current stage as Rohit Sharma scored a century in the first innings and has helped the hosts go past the score set by the visitors. With the pitch providing assistance to spinners it is likely that the contest might not be played for five full days.