BGT 2023 | Twitter bashes Cheteshwar Pujara for gifting wicket to rookie Todd Murphy in bizarre way

After R Ashwin walked into bat at No. 3 during the late hours of Day 1 in the Nagpur Test, his dismissal led to Pujara coming to the crease at No. 4 on Day 2. The veteran India batter began well, hitting spinners Todd Murphy a couple of times while at the same time, cautiously defending Scott Boland. But then during the 45th over of the innings, he went to sweep a loose ball off Murphy which was pitched way outside the leg stump, only to get a top edge. The ball went straight to Boland at short fine leg, and with that, he departed after scoring just 7 off 14 balls.