BGT 2023 | Twitter bashes Cheteshwar Pujara for gifting wicket to rookie Todd Murphy in bizarre way

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Fans usually have high expectations from designated batters and when they fail in a strange manner, especially in Tests, it often draws criticism. Cheteshwar Pujara became one such victim against Australia on Friday after his wicket in Nagpur at a crucial juncture took the spotlight.

India assumed a strong position against Australia in the first Test of the ongoing four-match series against Australia, labelled the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur on Friday. The hosts, riding on Rohit Sharma’s flamboyant 85 not out (at the time of writing), were on 149/3 after dismissing Australia for 177 in the first innings. However, they would have been in an even better position had Cheteshwar Pujara managed to last a little longer.

After R Ashwin walked into bat at No. 3 during the late hours of Day 1 in the Nagpur Test, his dismissal led to Pujara coming to the crease at No. 4 on Day 2. The veteran India batter began well, hitting spinners Todd Murphy a couple of times while at the same time, cautiously defending Scott Boland. But then during the 45th over of the innings, he went to sweep a loose ball off Murphy which was pitched way outside the leg stump, only to get a top edge. The ball went straight to Boland at short fine leg, and with that, he departed after scoring just 7 off 14 balls.

It was a very unusual shot by Pujara, who tends to take some time to settle himself before attacking the spinner. Moreover, he fell to 22-year-old Murphy, who is making his debut in red-ball cricket, which led him to become the centre of attention in a negative way.

