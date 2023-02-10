BGT 2023 | Twitter bashes Cheteshwar Pujara for gifting wicket to rookie Todd Murphy in bizarre way
Fans usually have high expectations from designated batters and when they fail in a strange manner, especially in Tests, it often draws criticism. Cheteshwar Pujara became one such victim against Australia on Friday after his wicket in Nagpur at a crucial juncture took the spotlight.
India assumed a strong position against Australia in the first Test of the ongoing four-match series against Australia, labelled the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur on Friday. The hosts, riding on Rohit Sharma’s flamboyant 85 not out (at the time of writing), were on 149/3 after dismissing Australia for 177 in the first innings. However, they would have been in an even better position had Cheteshwar Pujara managed to last a little longer.
After R Ashwin walked into bat at No. 3 during the late hours of Day 1 in the Nagpur Test, his dismissal led to Pujara coming to the crease at No. 4 on Day 2. The veteran India batter began well, hitting spinners Todd Murphy a couple of times while at the same time, cautiously defending Scott Boland. But then during the 45th over of the innings, he went to sweep a loose ball off Murphy which was pitched way outside the leg stump, only to get a top edge. The ball went straight to Boland at short fine leg, and with that, he departed after scoring just 7 off 14 balls.
It was a very unusual shot by Pujara, who tends to take some time to settle himself before attacking the spinner. Moreover, he fell to 22-year-old Murphy, who is making his debut in red-ball cricket, which led him to become the centre of attention in a negative way.
That Intent! Gosh
February 10, 2023
Made alike him
Daniel Vettori bowling coach has created his duplicate in Todd Murphy. Strategy is look like a college nerd so batters underestimate you and give their wicket. That’s what happened with Pujara 🤣 #INDvAUS— Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) February 10, 2023
Throwing wickets
very angry with pujara totally thrown his wicket— Nitin (@Nitin_joshi__) February 10, 2023
Dissapointed
Pujara will be really disappointed with that. Very unlike him to go for a sweep for deliveries outside legstump.— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) February 10, 2023
Kohli v Murphy should be fun!#INDvAUS
No need shot
Uncharacteristic shot from Pujara to get out. Murphy picks 3. India have the advantage & should possibly look to bat once. Rohit is the key here— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) February 10, 2023
Three and counting
Well, the intent dismisses Pujara.— Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) February 10, 2023
Murphy has three.#INDvAUS
Impressive bowling
"Todd Murphy delivering another impressive performance, adding the prized wickets of Ashwin and Pujara to his tally.— Khiladi Adda (@KhiladiADDA) February 10, 2023
🇮🇳 India now at 135/3, with plenty of work still to be done.
#cricket #INDvsAUS
Nonsense ball!
How in the world does Todd Murphy bowl an absolute nonsense ball outside leg like that in INDIA and get Pujara out caught? Ridiculous. #BGT2023— Dallas Cricket (@DallasCricket) February 10, 2023
Gifted wicked
How many more to go , Pujara just gifted it to Murphy 🙃 #INDvAUS— Dwight K Schrute (@unlucky_bt_not) February 10, 2023
Impressive murphy!
Todd Murphy continues to impress.— cricket expert (@cricketexpert77) February 10, 2023
Adds Ashwin and Pujara to his tally.
🇮🇳 135/3