More Options

BGT 2023 | Twitter displeased with Virat Kohli for casually losing wicket on first ball after lunch

BGT 2023 | Twitter displeased with Virat Kohli for casually losing wicket on first ball after lunch

22

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Virat Kohli lost his wicket on first ball after lunch

|

(BCCI)

Consistency holds the key to success and it differentiates the greatest players from the good ones. Virat Kohli is certainly one of the very best among them, but the manner in which he fell in the Nagpur Test, that too just after coming from lunch break, was unacceptable for many by his standards.

The much-anticipated 28th Test hundred from Virat Kohli’s bat did not come on Friday during the first of the four-match series between India and Australia in Nagpur. The 34-year-old departed after scoring 12 off 26 balls on the first ball of the afternoon session, bowled by debutant Todd Murphy. Although Murphy got all four Indian wickets by the time of writing, it was probably the worst of his deliveries that rewarded him with success against the former Indian skipper.

The ball, bowled well outside the leg stump by Murphy, kept low but the line tempted Kohli to flick it in an attempt to add a couple of runs to his tally. However, all he got was a thin nick behind and Alex Carey's brilliant glovework to grab the Kookaburra despite a fumble secured the prized wicket for the Kangaroos. Kohli, who enjoyed tremendous success lately, looked unhappy to lose his wicket in such fashion as did the netizens, who opined he could have easily played that ball better.

The former Indian skipper showed promises during his short stay before the lunch break, which included two fine fours, but he failed to chip in with anything substantial to take India's lead to an untouchable distance. India, at the time of writing, were batting on 167/4 after bowling out Australia for 177 in the first innings.

Once, twice & gone!

This works!

First ball after lunch

What's happening

Hilarious dismissal

Very obvious

New law of cricket

Underconfident push

Not more than this!

Problem continues

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all