Reports | Ravindra Jadeja applied pain-relief cream to finger, confirms India’s team management

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

As per ESPNCricinfo, the Indian team has informed ICC match referee Andy Pycroft that Ravindra Jadeja was applying pain-relief cream to the index finger of his bowling hand on Day 1 of the first Test against Australia. The controversy began after a video of Jadeja went viral on social media.

In video footage that surfaced on social media on Wednesday, Ravindra Jadeja was seen taking a substance off the back of Mohammed Siraj's palm with his right hand. The left-handed all-rounder then appeared to rub this substance onto the index finger of his left hand, with which he bowls, just before the beginning of a delivery. Although Jadeja was not seen rubbing anything on the ball at any point in the footage, there were bizarre allegations against him by numerous Australian media organisations, especially because he claimed 5/47 to help India skittle the visitors for 177 on Day 1 of the first Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur.

However, ESPNCricinfo confirmed the Indian team management has already told Andy Pycroft, who is currently working as match referee in the Nagpur Test, what actually happened. Pycroft was satisfied with their explanation and assured the Indian team there won’t be any punishments for the incident.

“ESPNcricnfo has learned that immediately after play ended on the first day, Jadeja along with India captain Rohit Sharma and the team manager, were shown a video clip of Jadeja's actions. Pycroft, it is understood, wanted to just inform them about the incident and no charge has been laid against Jadeja,” a report read.

“The Indian team management has told ICC match referee Andy Pycroft that Ravindra Jadeja was applying pain-relief cream to the index finger of his bowling hand in the video clips widely circulated on social media on the first day of the Nagpur Test against Australia.”

It was Jadeja’s first international match after five months in Nagpur, where he spun a web around the Australian batters. He injured himself during the Asia Cup campaign last year in the UAE, where India failed to qualify for the final.

