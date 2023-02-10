Reports | Ravindra Jadeja applied pain-relief cream to finger, confirms India’s team management

In video footage that surfaced on social media on Wednesday, Ravindra Jadeja was seen taking a substance off the back of Mohammed Siraj's palm with his right hand. The left-handed all-rounder then appeared to rub this substance onto the index finger of his left hand, with which he bowls, just before the beginning of a delivery. Although Jadeja was not seen rubbing anything on the ball at any point in the footage, there were bizarre allegations against him by numerous Australian media organisations, especially because he claimed 5/47 to help India skittle the visitors for 177 on Day 1 of the first Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur.