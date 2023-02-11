BGT 2023 | Ravindra Jadeja found guilty of breaching code of conduct during Nagpur Test
Ravindra Jadeja has been fined 25 percent of his match fee|
(BCCI)
India registered a dominant win against Australia in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but they have also received bad news after the conclusion of the game. Ravindra Jadeja has been slapped with 25 percent of his match fees for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct in the Nagpur Test.
The Indian bowlers made headlines with their incredible performance in the Nagpur Test but the match also got highlighted due to a controversial moment during the opening day of the fixture. Australia chose to bat first after winning the toss but their batters were in discomfort right from the start. However, the innings also involved a suspicious moment involving Ravindra Jadeja which became the talk of the town very soon.
The incident occurred during the 46th over of the innings when Jadeja was seen applying a soothing cream to his index finger. The all-rounder took a substance from Mohammed Siraj’s palm and rubbed it into his left hand. Jadeja was accused of the ball-tampering by many but the Indian team had clarified after the end of the day’s play that the cream was applied to a swelling.
However, the act was done without asking permission from the on-field umpires which has resulted in the spinner being fined 25 percent of his match fee. Jadeja breached the Level 1 ICC Code of Conduct and so he was also booked with one demerit point.
“Ravindra Jadeja was found to have breached Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to displaying conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game.” an official release from ICC read.
Jadeja admitted the offense and accepted the sanction by match referee Andy Pycroft and so there was no need for a formal hearing.