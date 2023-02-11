BGT 2023 | Threat of failing to qualify for WTC final looms over Australia
Austraia lost the first Test against India by an innings and 132 runs|
(BCCI)
The Indian team has started the Test series against Australia on a positive note beating the visitors with a clinical bowling effort. With the loss, Australia are in deep trouble as a clean sweep in the series can also prevent them from making it to the final of the World Test Championship.
India have started the Border-Gavaskar trophy with a win by an innings and 132 runs over Australia. The spinners displayed a clinical effort and the visitors' batters failed to come up with the right answers to the tough questions posed by the bowlers. Despite the loss, Australia are on top of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table with a win percentage of 70 while India are in second place with a win percentage of 61.
It is highly likely that India and Australia will square off in the WTC final scheduled to start from June 7 in The Oval. However, if visitors endure a whitewash, that can bring a twist to the tale. While India are hosting Australia, Sri Lanka will play New Zealand in a two-match Test series from March 9. A 4-0 defeat for Australia can open the doors to the WTC final for Sri Lanka.
To elaborate further, in case India clean sweeps Australia by 4-0, Sri Lanka will also have to register a dominant series win against the Blackcaps. If they win with a scoreline of 2-0, Sri Lanka’s win percentage will jump up to 61 while Australia’s tally will decline to 60. Such a scenario will result in India climbing up to the top position while Sri Lanka progresses to the second spot and qualifies for the WTC final. Australia will slide down to third and so it will be very important for the visitors to avoid getting steamrolled at the hands of their opponents.