BGT 2023 | Threat of failing to qualify for WTC final looms over Australia

To elaborate further, in case India clean sweeps Australia by 4-0, Sri Lanka will also have to register a dominant series win against the Blackcaps. If they win with a scoreline of 2-0, Sri Lanka’s win percentage will jump up to 61 while Australia’s tally will decline to 60. Such a scenario will result in India climbing up to the top position while Sri Lanka progresses to the second spot and qualifies for the WTC final. Australia will slide down to third and so it will be very important for the visitors to avoid getting steamrolled at the hands of their opponents.