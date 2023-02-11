BGT 2023 | Twitter in awe of Ashwin as he makes Warner his bunny for record 11th time in Tests

However, the Aussie, who fell for just 1 in the first innings, made little show against Ashwin in the second. After playing defensively for 38 balls, off which the left-handed opener scored just two runs, Warner broke the shackles by hitting two back-to-back fours against Ashwin. To be fair, both of Ashwin’s deliveries were slightly overpitched and Warner did what they deserved. But then, the next ball which Ashwin bowled was pitched around the middle and leg stump at good length. It was a slider which Warner did not expect before the ball hit his pads. Moments after Warner was trapped, Ashwin made LBW appeal and the umpire had no hesitation to raise his finger.