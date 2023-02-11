BGT 2023 | Twitter lauds 'batsman' Shami for his onslaught against Todd Murphy on spin minefield
Shami went big against Murphy.|
(BCCI)
Barring ‘Bazball’ approach, fans don’t see players smashing sixes after sixes in Test cricket. However, Mohammed Shami was on a roll on Saturday, and his fierce hitting against Todd Murphy, which included three sixes in total, left everyone in disbelief because the pitch was nothing but rank turner.
Coming at No. 10, Mohammed Shami chipped in with handy contributions to take India to 400 in the first innings in Nagpur in the first Test of the four-match series against Australia, widely known as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The fast bowler made 37 off 47 balls, laced with two fours and three sixes. His aggressive knock was more impactful because all three maximums he hit were against Todd Murphy, who ended up picking seven wickets on debut.
The first of his three sixes came on the last ball of the 125th over of the innings, which was there to be hit on the slot and Shami brought out his slog-sweep to loft it over mid-wicket. Then six overs later, Shami took charge against the 22-year-old again with two sixes in two balls. The first of them was launched over long-off which was slightly fullish, and the second was a flighted delivery which Shami slog-swept for another maximum.
All three sixes that Shami smacked before eventually losing his wicket to Murphy were clean, and considering the fact that the Nagpur track is suitable for the spinners rather than the pacers, Twitterati cheered those blows even more.
Shami bhai, what a six!!!!!— Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) February 11, 2023
Shami is a six hitting machine. Man has more sixes than Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli in test cricket 😭— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) February 11, 2023
6️⃣ 6️⃣ two back to back six from Shami to Murphy. The finisher in alpha mode. He is humiliating australia 🤣. ShamiMania #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/Gn0Wy5QTpX— Rohit.Bishnoi (@The_kafir_boy_2) February 11, 2023
Shami has more six than king?🤣😂 it's okay— Abhishek goyal©👑🇮🇳 (@gstabhishekk) February 11, 2023
Oh Bhai! Six🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— Swati (@swati_senger) February 11, 2023
Improved a lot
Hahaha, Shami wanted to a single in the last ball of the over. Indian tailenders have improved a lot nowadays. Missing Umesh Yadav for his six hitting today.— Bishwajeet Mahato (@mahato99) February 11, 2023
Shami is teeing off here. What a strike for six!— Shubham Pandey (@__mr_imperfect_) February 11, 2023
Australia Commenting about the pitch meanwhile Le shami hitting six! #BGT 🤭😂— jyothipriya (@jyothipriya_jp) February 11, 2023
Mohammad Shami smashing the same Bowler Todd Murphy for a Huge Six and the one who dismissed almost half of the Playing XI of the #IndianCricketTeam 🌝— Jonah Abraham 😷 (@JonahAbraham26) February 11, 2023