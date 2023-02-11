BGT 2023 | Twitter lauds 'batsman' Shami for his onslaught against Todd Murphy on spin minefield

The first of his three sixes came on the last ball of the 125th over of the innings, which was there to be hit on the slot and Shami brought out his slog-sweep to loft it over mid-wicket. Then six overs later, Shami took charge against the 22-year-old again with two sixes in two balls. The first of them was launched over long-off which was slightly fullish, and the second was a flighted delivery which Shami slog-swept for another maximum.