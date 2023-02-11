More Options

BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts as brilliant Todd Murphy leaves Jadeja bamboozled by rattling stumps

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Todd Murphy leaves Jadeja bamboozled by rattling stumps.

(BCCI)

Oftentimes, debutants make headlines by making an impact immediately but only a few of them can manage to become stand-out performers among their teammates on their memorable outings. Todd Murphy is having the match of his lifetime in Nagpur, and he continues to shine by deceiving Ravindra Jadeja.

Ahead of the Nagpur Test against India, Todd Murphy could not have asked for a better performance to announce his arrival in the international circuit. By the time of writing, the 22-year-old off-spinner claimed 7/113 after 45 overs, which played a pivotal role to reduce India to 376/8 after Australia were knocked over for 177 in the first innings. Five of Murphy’s wickets came inside the first two days of the match while the sixth and the seventh came in the early hours of day three.

Due to Murphy’s brilliance coupled with a few false shots from star batters, India were reduced to 168/5 at one point. However, coming at No. 7, Ravindra Jadeja steadied the ship and took India to a commanding position with Axar Patel after they were slipped to 240/7. On his return to international cricket after five months, Jadeja bowled superbly to return figures of 5/47 and then he starred with the bat as well, scoring 70 off 185 balls to keep his side in the driver’s seat. Yet, the manner in which he was dismissed by Todd Murphy during the 119th over of the innings suggested the youngster did not give up like many of his teammates, who struggled to bowl at the right length.

The second ball of the 119th over was pitched outside the off stump, which Murphy bowled around the wicket. Jadeja expected the ball might turn, thus he left it early, only to see his off-stump getting knocked over to reward Murphy with his sixth wicket of the innings. It was a flatter delivery by Murphy which turned very little, and Jadeja was shocked for a while at the crease before slowly beginning to return to the pavilion.

