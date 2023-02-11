BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts as brilliant Todd Murphy leaves Jadeja bamboozled by rattling stumps
Oftentimes, debutants make headlines by making an impact immediately but only a few of them can manage to become stand-out performers among their teammates on their memorable outings. Todd Murphy is having the match of his lifetime in Nagpur, and he continues to shine by deceiving Ravindra Jadeja.
Ahead of the Nagpur Test against India, Todd Murphy could not have asked for a better performance to announce his arrival in the international circuit. By the time of writing, the 22-year-old off-spinner claimed 7/113 after 45 overs, which played a pivotal role to reduce India to 376/8 after Australia were knocked over for 177 in the first innings. Five of Murphy’s wickets came inside the first two days of the match while the sixth and the seventh came in the early hours of day three.
Due to Murphy’s brilliance coupled with a few false shots from star batters, India were reduced to 168/5 at one point. However, coming at No. 7, Ravindra Jadeja steadied the ship and took India to a commanding position with Axar Patel after they were slipped to 240/7. On his return to international cricket after five months, Jadeja bowled superbly to return figures of 5/47 and then he starred with the bat as well, scoring 70 off 185 balls to keep his side in the driver’s seat. Yet, the manner in which he was dismissed by Todd Murphy during the 119th over of the innings suggested the youngster did not give up like many of his teammates, who struggled to bowl at the right length.
The second ball of the 119th over was pitched outside the off stump, which Murphy bowled around the wicket. Jadeja expected the ball might turn, thus he left it early, only to see his off-stump getting knocked over to reward Murphy with his sixth wicket of the innings. It was a flatter delivery by Murphy which turned very little, and Jadeja was shocked for a while at the crease before slowly beginning to return to the pavilion.
February 11, 2023
That is brilliant wicket by Todd Murphy, Jadeja had been leaving outside off quite a few times and finally got him with the slider. Murphy could take 8 in his first innings. #AUSvIND— Ryan Fitzgerald (@FitzySA) February 11, 2023
Ah! 6 for Murphy as Jadeja leaves one that was too close for it? Anyway, this should move the game ahead. Shami, Siraj won't hang around.#INDvAUS— Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) February 11, 2023
Murphy takes his sixth wicket as Jadeja bowled. And he's completely deceived the batter.— M Ahmad (@ChAhmadSayal) February 11, 2023
He holds the seam so that it is perpendicular to the pitch. Not angled 45 degrees like its normal for an offspinner, like how Lyon usually bowls it.. (1/3)
Jadeja dismissal is best wicket for Murphy.— Rangu :) (@ranga_swamy) February 11, 2023
What a spell! Murphy 🔥— Gautam Singh (@Gautamsinghd) February 11, 2023
Jadeja shocked😱#INDvsAUS #BorderGavaskarTrophy2023
Not taking anything away from Murphy. He’s been consistent with his line. But Virat, Pujara and Jadeja were all bit lucky wickets.— Sushil Magar (@pablo_AFC) February 11, 2023
That delivery by Murphy to get Ravindra Jadeja bowled 🤯😲— AnuP 🇮🇳📽 (@anupsjaiswal) February 11, 2023
India welcoming visitors with a turning pitch and hey, they have come prepared as well.
Whattta debut Murphy 🤘🏻🔥#Nagpur #IndiaVsAustralia #INDvsAUS
Jadeja kept leaving close to the off stump , the bowl was spinning away so it wasn't a problem. Murphy bowled a straighter ball n boom . It was the same length, just that the ball didn't spin away.#INDvsAUS— Hanvith Vytla (@Hanvith7) February 11, 2023
Good drift on that ball by Murphy. Can't blame Jadeja for looking to leave it on the line given how the previous ball behaved. End of a good innings and that ball should make Indian spinners happy.— Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) February 11, 2023