BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts as brilliant Todd Murphy leaves Jadeja bamboozled by rattling stumps

Due to Murphy’s brilliance coupled with a few false shots from star batters, India were reduced to 168/5 at one point. However, coming at No. 7, Ravindra Jadeja steadied the ship and took India to a commanding position with Axar Patel after they were slipped to 240/7. On his return to international cricket after five months, Jadeja bowled superbly to return figures of 5/47 and then he starred with the bat as well, scoring 70 off 185 balls to keep his side in the driver’s seat. Yet, the manner in which he was dismissed by Todd Murphy during the 119th over of the innings suggested the youngster did not give up like many of his teammates, who struggled to bowl at the right length.