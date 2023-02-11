More Options

BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts as India greet high-flying Australia with innings defeat in Nagpur

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

India thrashed Australia in Nagpur.

(BCCI)

Australia, the table toppers of the current World Test Championship (WTC), endured a humiliating innings and a 132-run defeat against second-ranked India within three days of the first Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur. The visitors could only muster 177 and 91 in reply to India’s 400.

India were too strong for Australia, who had a scintillating run under Pat Cummins for a while until they came to Nagpur. The tourists suffered a humongous loss against Rohit Sharma and his boys, leading them to trail by 1-0 in the four-match series. Riding on superb all-round performances, Ravindra Jadeja was named the Player of the Match.

Resuming on 321/7, late flurries from Mohammed Shami (37) and Axar Patel (84) helped India close on 400 in the first innings. With that, they had the lead of 223 rums, and it seemed like Australia had a mountain to climb to make a match out of it. They failed to live up to their lofty standards and crumbled to 91 before losing all ten wickets. While Jadeja had a five-wicket haul in the first innings, it was Ravichandran Ashwin who took the centre stage in the second, claiming 5/37. Steven Smith was the highest run-getter for Australia, scoring 25 not out while the others made little impact on a spin-friendly Nagpur track.

The two sides will next play at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi for the second Test match.

