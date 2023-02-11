BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts as India greet high-flying Australia with innings defeat in Nagpur

Resuming on 321/7, late flurries from Mohammed Shami (37) and Axar Patel (84) helped India close on 400 in the first innings. With that, they had the lead of 223 rums, and it seemed like Australia had a mountain to climb to make a match out of it. They failed to live up to their lofty standards and crumbled to 91 before losing all ten wickets. While Jadeja had a five-wicket haul in the first innings, it was Ravichandran Ashwin who took the centre stage in the second, claiming 5/37. Steven Smith was the highest run-getter for Australia, scoring 25 not out while the others made little impact on a spin-friendly Nagpur track.