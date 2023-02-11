BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts as India greet high-flying Australia with innings defeat in Nagpur
India thrashed Australia in Nagpur.|
(BCCI)
Australia, the table toppers of the current World Test Championship (WTC), endured a humiliating innings and a 132-run defeat against second-ranked India within three days of the first Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur. The visitors could only muster 177 and 91 in reply to India’s 400.
India were too strong for Australia, who had a scintillating run under Pat Cummins for a while until they came to Nagpur. The tourists suffered a humongous loss against Rohit Sharma and his boys, leading them to trail by 1-0 in the four-match series. Riding on superb all-round performances, Ravindra Jadeja was named the Player of the Match.
Resuming on 321/7, late flurries from Mohammed Shami (37) and Axar Patel (84) helped India close on 400 in the first innings. With that, they had the lead of 223 rums, and it seemed like Australia had a mountain to climb to make a match out of it. They failed to live up to their lofty standards and crumbled to 91 before losing all ten wickets. While Jadeja had a five-wicket haul in the first innings, it was Ravichandran Ashwin who took the centre stage in the second, claiming 5/37. Steven Smith was the highest run-getter for Australia, scoring 25 not out while the others made little impact on a spin-friendly Nagpur track.
The two sides will next play at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi for the second Test match.
Makes sense
Here me out. What if we… warmed up in India and not at an oval in North Sydney.— Jelisa Apps (@JelisaApps) February 11, 2023
😶😶😶#CricketTwitter #INDvsAUS #AUSvsIND #INDvAUS #cricket
Fan boying
So many of us of that age can relate to Ashwin fanboying while standing next to the then uber cool Mark Waugh 😎#INDvsAUS— Karthik Iyer (@iyerant) February 11, 2023
Spinner being architects
A thumping victory for #TeamIndia in the 1st Test of the #BorderGavaskarTrophy. Incredible by #Ashwin today to dismantle the Aussie batting with a 5-fer! Brilliant batting by #AxarPatel earlier in the day. Rohit, Jaddu, Axar and Ashwin the architects. We go 1-0 up!#INDvsAUS #BGT— Tanishq Sharma (@Tanishq72) February 11, 2023
That's it!
91 all out haha 😂 #INDvsAUS #BGT2023— Bishhh🇮🇳 (@Bishhalsingh) February 11, 2023
Wrong attentions
Australian media and ex australian cricketers are main reason for australian collapse who kept them busy in watching pitch rather than practice#INDvsAUS #AUSvsIND @FoxCricket— Creative mind 🇮🇳 (@11creativemind) February 11, 2023
Embarrassing defeat
One of the biggest reason of this embarrassing defeat for Australia is that they let the pitch and the conditions went through their mind and make it a excuse, but India comes out on top in the end.— Abdullah (@abdullahayyaz) February 11, 2023
Australia ☕☕☕😂#INDvAUS | #INDvsAUS
Full load on!
Rohit Sharma absolutely frustrated with his 3 spinners who were running to bowl from the more helpful end 😂😂 Jadeja said that Ashwin ran and took the ball first 😂 Rohit frustrated that these guys are nearing a milestone every game and all of them want to bowl 😂😂 #INDvsAUS— Gaurav Nandan Tripathi 🜃 (@Cric_Beyond_Ent) February 11, 2023
Hypocracy decoded
If both teams struggle, it's the pitch. If just one team struggles, it's the skills.— Masum (@masum_twt) February 11, 2023
Well said @WasimJaffer14 #INDvsAUS
What fight was that?
And they said they'll be our toughest challenge. All out in a session. There are levels to this game.#INDvsAUS— Zubaan_19 (@AineshAgarwal) February 11, 2023
Its all gone down!
Suggestion...all test matches in India going forward to be 3 day events. Day 4 to be an ODI with day 5 being T20. #INDvsAUS— Rob VDS 💙🏴🇬🇧🏴💙 (@Robinvds70) February 11, 2023