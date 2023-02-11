More Options

BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts as no-ball denies Ravindra Jadeja from going through Steve Smith twice in Nagpur

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Ravindra Jadeja had a memorable return to international cricket.

Due to resilience, certain players are widely regarded as the finest Test batters. However, Steve Smith, arguably the greatest of all in modern cricket, did not have great success against Ravindra Jadeja in Nagpur and was almost embarrassed until the latter’s overstep came to the rescue.

Ravindra Jadeja had a memorable return to international cricket after five long months, taking a five-wicket haul in the first innings and following it with a crafty 70-run knock against Australia in the first of the four-match series at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. He could have wrapped things off in a fitting way had he managed to put his foot inside the line while bowling.

On an outing where Jadeja seemed to do little wrong, his only area of concern was bowling too many no-balls. He had Steve Smith in the first innings, bowling him through the gap between bat and pad. In a very similar way, the all-rounder dismissed the former Aussie skipper during the 32nd over of the innings, only to get to know it was not legally out because his foot crossedthe line while bowling the wicket delivery.

Until the no-ball call, Smith was the last man to be dismissed and the players were ready to shake hands. But then all of a sudden, the siren from the background confirmed the match is yet to be over.

