World Cup 2023 | Leading Pakistan to tournament title is my ambition, confesses Babar Azam

Babar Azam has been one of the terrific white-ball players for Pakistan in recent years, Along with captaining the side, he often wreaks havoc with the bat on basis of consistent scoring. The Pakistan skipper has earned ICC Men’s ODI Player of the Year twice but there is still a vacant place in his trophy cabinet. Babar has never been a part of the World Cup-winning team and he will have an opportunity to fulfill his ambition in the ODI World Cup to be held this year.

The 28-year-old has expressed his desire to lead the team to the trophy in the showpiece event which is to be held in India.

“The ambition is to be a part of the World Cup team and to win the tournament,” Babar told ICC Digital.

“The World Cup is coming up and my ambition is to perform well so that we can win it. You see a lot of things individually too, but my goal right now is to win the World Cup.”

Pakistan’s performance in ODI cricket last year was commendable as they won eight games out of nine losing only one to Australia at home. The team have a number of matches lined up for them in order to prepare for the ODI World Cup coming in a few months.

The team will host New Zealand for a five-match series at the end of April. Next, they will tour Afghanistan for three matches and will feature in the 2023 Asia Cup after that. Reflecting on their upcoming schedule, Babar stated that the team will take a step-by-step approach to achieve their goal.

“This year we have a lot of white-ball cricket because of the World Cup…you need to take things to step by step,” Babar stated.

“You cannot really jump to your goal. You have to achieve it step by step. The mindset is to go step by step, but yeah you have it in the back of your mind that you need to perform well. But there is hard work and planning behind it,” he explained.