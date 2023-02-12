BGT 2023 | Matthew Kuhnemann replaces Mitchell Swepson for Delhi Test

India are engaged in a four-match Test series against Australia and are leading by 1-0. The second Test will be played in Delhi and a recent development might have rubbed salt in their wounds inflicted by defeat in the first game. Mitchell Swepson is set to miss the second Test in Delhi as he will fly back home for the birth of his first child.

However, the Australian team has come up with a solution to the problem by adding left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann to the team. Kuhnemann has played four ODIs for the national squad taking six wickets with an economy of 5.02. The chances of the 26-year-old getting a dest debut are quite high in case Cmeron Green becomes available for the fixture. Also, Kuhnemann has bagged 35 wickets with a bowling average of 34.80 in 13 games.

The spinner shared his excitement ahead of the fixture stating that he was surprised to get a call-up for the series against India.

"Got a phone call yesterday morning when walking out for the warm-ups. Was pretty shocked. I was just lucky enough that my passport was in my bag,” Kuhnemann revealed in after a Sheffield Shield game, ESPNcricinfo reported.

"I watched every day [of the first Test] just being such a fan. These series are so good to watch. Todd Murphy was exceptional and watched how Jadeja bowled. So just really excited to get over there.”

Also, the visitors are likely to go down the route of playing three spinners depending on the nature of the surface in Delhi. With the possible comeback of Green, he can handle the pace department with Pat Cummins Australia head coach Andrew McDonald revealed that the spinner can get a Test cap in Delhi.

"He's a live chance to play in the next Test match. If we play three spinners then we clearly want back-up here and available in the squad if that's the way we want to go,” McDonald stated.