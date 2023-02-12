BGT 2023 | Play with harder edge, Allan Border lashes out at Steve Smith over ‘thumbs up’ gesture

With the defeat against India in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australia have put their chances of making it to the World Test Championship final in jeopardy. The team batted first in the Nagpur and were wrapped up on a total of 177 runs. India responded with 400 runs courtesy of a century from Rohit Sharna and reduced the opposition to 77 in the first innings. Ravindra Jadeja was outstanding for India as he picked a five-wicket haul in the first innings and followed it with two wickets in the second.