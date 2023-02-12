BGT 2023 | Play with harder edge, Allan Border lashes out at Steve Smith over ‘thumbs up’ gesture
Steve Smith was seen gesturing thumbs up to Ravindra Jadeja|
(ICC)
Allan Border has criticized Australian batter, Steve Smith for his ‘thumbs up’ gesture during the Nagpur Test saying that he should play with a harder edge. He further stated that the Australian should play with a rough and tough attitude and not go soft on their opponents in the series.
With the defeat against India in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australia have put their chances of making it to the World Test Championship final in jeopardy. The team batted first in the Nagpur and were wrapped up on a total of 177 runs. India responded with 400 runs courtesy of a century from Rohit Sharna and reduced the opposition to 77 in the first innings. Ravindra Jadeja was outstanding for India as he picked a five-wicket haul in the first innings and followed it with two wickets in the second.
However, an interesting thing unfolded throughout the whole match as Australian batters were seen appreciating Indian bowlers for bowling in tight areas. Steve Smith was seen doing this frequently after Ravindra Jadeja beat his outside edge on numerous occasions. Former Australian cricketer Allan Border has some harsh words on the incident saying that the Australians should play with a harder edge and a more competitive attitude.
“Play with a harder edge. I mean, we’re giving blokes the thumbs up when they’re beating us outside the off stump. What the hell is going on? That is just ridiculous,” Border stated to Fox Sports.
“Don’t go stupid, but Australia play hard-nose cricket. We’re even giving someone thumbs up ... bloody hell.”
The second Test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy will be played in Delhi from 17th February.