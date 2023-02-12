Womens T20 WC | India's sloppy fielding awards Ayesha Naseem two lifelines in crunch situation

Naseem was now in her aggressive mode and she provided another opportunity in the very next over for the Indian side. She played a lofted shot against a flighted ball outside off stump from Deepti Sharma on the second ball of the over. Harleen Deol was placed to field in the deep and the batter failed to get enough distance to clear the ropes. The ball was in the air and Harllen had a chance to take the catch near the boundary rope. However, she mistimed her jump and spilled the ball over the ropes awarding six runs to the opposition.