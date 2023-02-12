Womens T20 WC | India's sloppy fielding awards Ayesha Naseem two lifelines in crunch situation
Pakistan posted their highes ever T20I total against India|
(ICC)
India women are generally known for decent fielding standards but they displayed some sloppy work in the field against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. Radha Yadav and Harleen Deol both dropped opportunities to dismiss Ayesha Naseem in the death overs which helped the opposition score 149/4.
India are playing their tournament opener of the T20 World Cup against Pakistan and the opposition have posted a total of 149/4. Bismah Maroof scored unbeaten 68 runs from 55 balls while Ayesha Naseem played a knock of unbeaten 43 runs from 25 balls. Naseem did some explosion at the back end of the innings but India’s sloppy fieldwork assisted her in playing a glorious knock. The Indian fielders dropped two opportunities to dismiss Naseem in the last two overs and it allowed Pakistan to score their highest T20I total against India.
The first chance came in the 18th over of the innings when Rajeshwari Gayakwad bowled a loopy delivery to the batter and she tried to loft it straight down the ground. However, the ball had hit the toe end of the willow and it was a simple catch for Radha Yadav at long-off. The fielder placed herself underneath the ball very well and it looked like an easy take was on the cards. However, to everyone’s shock, Radha dropped the sitter.
Naseem was now in her aggressive mode and she provided another opportunity in the very next over for the Indian side. She played a lofted shot against a flighted ball outside off stump from Deepti Sharma on the second ball of the over. Harleen Deol was placed to field in the deep and the batter failed to get enough distance to clear the ropes. The ball was in the air and Harllen had a chance to take the catch near the boundary rope. However, she mistimed her jump and spilled the ball over the ropes awarding six runs to the opposition.
The fans took note of the incident and bashed India for their poor fielding which helped Naseem play an aggressive knock in the slog overs.
