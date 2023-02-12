More Options

Womens T20 WC| Twitter reacts as India start their campaign with seven-wicket win over Pakistan

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

India won by seven wickets against Pakistan

India Women have started the T20 World Cup 2023 on a positive note beating their arch-rivals by seven wickets by displaying a clinical effort with the bat to hunt down the target. Jemimah Rodrigues starred with the bat scoring half-century while Richa Ghosh provided a solid finish in the end.

India have started their tournament campaign with a win in the Womens T20 World Cup beating Pakistan by seven wickets in the match played at Newlands, Cape Town. Pakistan chsoe to bat first after winning the toss and they psoted a total of 149/4 thanks to unbeaten 68 runs from Bismah Maroof and 43 not out from Ayesha Naseem. Radha Yadav bowled on tight lines for India conceding only 21 runs and taking a couple of wickets in the fixture. 

Coming to chase the target in the second innings, Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh were the star performers for India. Jemimah played an impressive knock of unbeaten 53 runs from 38 balls while Ghosh played a cameo while batting in the lower order. Ghosh played an explosive knock of unbeaten 31 runs from 20 balls including five boundaries. Jemimah sealed the win with a four on the last ball of the penultimate over and India won by seven wickets. 

