Womens T20 WC| Twitter reacts as India start their campaign with seven-wicket win over Pakistan
India won by seven wickets against Pakistan|
(ICC)
India Women have started the T20 World Cup 2023 on a positive note beating their arch-rivals by seven wickets by displaying a clinical effort with the bat to hunt down the target. Jemimah Rodrigues starred with the bat scoring half-century while Richa Ghosh provided a solid finish in the end.
India have started their tournament campaign with a win in the Womens T20 World Cup beating Pakistan by seven wickets in the match played at Newlands, Cape Town. Pakistan chsoe to bat first after winning the toss and they psoted a total of 149/4 thanks to unbeaten 68 runs from Bismah Maroof and 43 not out from Ayesha Naseem. Radha Yadav bowled on tight lines for India conceding only 21 runs and taking a couple of wickets in the fixture.
Coming to chase the target in the second innings, Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh were the star performers for India. Jemimah played an impressive knock of unbeaten 53 runs from 38 balls while Ghosh played a cameo while batting in the lower order. Ghosh played an explosive knock of unbeaten 31 runs from 20 balls including five boundaries. Jemimah sealed the win with a four on the last ball of the penultimate over and India won by seven wickets.
Belt treatment for those who doubted our queens 👑#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/ZJlBpvtZiK— Aman (@_aman15_) February 12, 2023
WHAT A WIN !— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 12, 2023
The second highest successful tun chase in Women’s #T20WorldCup history.
Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh were extra special in a thrilling run chase. Great start to the tournament, best wishes @BCCIWomen #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/wG0Aq4xr4N
Oh My Ghosh, What a Jem! #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/ySPVb9n8jf— Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 12, 2023
What a win for Indian women's cricket team. What a knock, Well played Richa Ghosh and Jemimah Rodrigues vs Pakistan.#INDvsPAK #T20WorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/iNnZtfKcgC— Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) February 12, 2023
What a match ❤️🏆#INDvsPAK— Rahul Sisodia (@Sisodia19Rahul) February 12, 2023
Well played @JemiRodrigues
#WomenInBlue pic.twitter.com/1K4zVh8Ivp
Congratulations @BCCIWomen for outstanding win against #Pakistan— Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) February 12, 2023
Partnership between @JemiRodrigues & @13richaghosh have done a trick for #TeamIndia #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/vMZIL1406e
What a Chase 🔥 congrats team India 👏🏻👏🏻#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/krCqJNRWX6— V I P E R™ (@VIPERoffl) February 12, 2023
#INDvsPAK— Sachin Dubey (@iamsachindubey) February 12, 2023
Congratulations Team India 🇮🇳
Richa & Jemimah are super stars🔥 pic.twitter.com/9xWzhcwqZ9
Take a bow you two... What a chase..@JemiRodrigues @13richaghosh #INDvsPAK #womenworldcup2023 pic.twitter.com/e3xJgVazbs— Vishesh Koul (@visheshkoul) February 12, 2023
What A Knock From Jemimah to Seal the Match for India. Well played; you Deserved It. Congratulations India. Hard luck, Pakistan's poor bowling and Fieding in Death overs Cost us the match. But still very well Played Girls👏👏. #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/yoIcu6TuFm— Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) February 12, 2023