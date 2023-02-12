Womens T20 WC| Twitter reacts as India start their campaign with seven-wicket win over Pakistan

India have started their tournament campaign with a win in the Womens T20 World Cup beating Pakistan by seven wickets in the match played at Newlands, Cape Town. Pakistan chsoe to bat first after winning the toss and they psoted a total of 149/4 thanks to unbeaten 68 runs from Bismah Maroof and 43 not out from Ayesha Naseem. Radha Yadav bowled on tight lines for India conceding only 21 runs and taking a couple of wickets in the fixture.