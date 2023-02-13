BGT 2023 | Venue for third Test moved to Indore from Dharamshala
The venue for the third Test has been shifted to Indore from Dharamshala|
(BCCI)
In a recent development, the venue for the third Test of the ongoing series between India and Australia has been moved to Indore from Dharamshala. The hosting ground was moved as the outfield lacked sufficient grass density and it required more time than the scheduled fixture to develop fully.
India are up by 1-0 in the ongoing four-match Test series against Australia after they registered innings win in the Nagpur Test. The remaining Tests were scheduled to be held in Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad. However, there is a slight change in the venue as the third Test has been moved to Indore from Dharamshala. There were already some media reports hinting at the possibility of the match being shifted to another venue and BCCI has now confirmed the development with an official statement.
"Owing to harsh winter conditions in the region, the outfield lacks sufficient grass density and will need some time to develop fully," the official release read.
Indore has hosted two Tests as India locked horns with New Zealand in 2016 and played another fixture against Bangladesh in 2019. In recent times, it also hosted an ODI between India and New Zealand.
The second Test will resume in New Delhi on February 17.
NEWS - Venue for third Test of the @mastercardindia Australia tour of India for Border-Gavaskar Trophy shifted to Indore from Dharamsala. #INDvAUS— BCCI (@BCCI) February 13, 2023
More details here - https://t.co/qyx2H6N4vT pic.twitter.com/N3W00ukvYJ