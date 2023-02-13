BGT 2023 | Venue for third Test moved to Indore from Dharamshala

India are up by 1-0 in the ongoing four-match Test series against Australia after they registered innings win in the Nagpur Test. The remaining Tests were scheduled to be held in Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad. However, there is a slight change in the venue as the third Test has been moved to Indore from Dharamshala. There were already some media reports hinting at the possibility of the match being shifted to another venue and BCCI has now confirmed the development with an official statement.