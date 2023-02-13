WPL | Delhi Capitals squad for Women’s Premier League 2023

The inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) will get underway on March 4, and all five teams will be looking to create a daunting squad to earn the title contenders tag even before the competition begins. They all will be raising paddles on February 13 during the auction process in Mumbai, where a total of 409 players will go under the hammer. Jonathan Batty, who is currently working as the head coach of Melbourne Stars in the WBBL and the Surrey women, will be there while assistant coaches Hemlata Kala and Lisa Keightley along with fielding coach Biju George are also expected to be present at their table.