WPL | Gujarat Giants squad for Women’s Premier League 2023

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

The star duo of Rachael Haynes and Mithali Raj will be in focus during the auction.

The star duo of Rachael Haynes and Mithali Raj will be in focus during the auction in Mumbai as they will be heading Gujarat Giants’ think-tank during bidding wars. The Gujarat-based franchise will target to replicate just like their men’s side announced their arrival in the IPL last year.

Two of the all-time greats in women’s cricket Rachel Haynes and Mithali Raj, who will be working as Gujarat Giants’ head coach and mentor respectively, will strategize to build a powerful squad along with the support of bowling coach Nooshin Al Khadeer, batting coach Tushar Arothe, and fielding coach Gavan Twining. There will be a total of 246 Indians and 163 foreigners up for signings.

More to follow...

WPL 2023 Gujarat Giants Team Player List

