WPL | Gujarat Giants squad for Women’s Premier League 2023

Two of the all-time greats in women’s cricket Rachel Haynes and Mithali Raj, who will be working as Gujarat Giants’ head coach and mentor respectively, will strategize to build a powerful squad along with the support of bowling coach Nooshin Al Khadeer, batting coach Tushar Arothe, and fielding coach Gavan Twining. There will be a total of 246 Indians and 163 foreigners up for signings.