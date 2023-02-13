WPL | Mumbai Indians squad for Women’s Premier League 2023
Jhulan Goswami will work as Mumbai Indians' bowling coach and mentor.|
(Getty)
Jhulan Goswami, Mumbai Indians’ bowling coach-cum mentor, and head coach Charlotte Edwards will look to form a star-studded roster for the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League. The long-awaited competition, for which many advocated in the past, will finally turn into reality on March 4.
Legendary Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, who was also requested by Delhi Capitals for the coaching position, will work alongside former English skipper Charlotte Edwards to create a formidable squad for the Women’s Premier League (WPL), which is scheduled to begin next month. They will also have Devieka Palshikaar as the batting coach, and Trupti Chandgadkar Bhattacharya as the team manager who will guide them in order to establish a brute force.
More to follow...