WPL | Mumbai Indians squad for Women’s Premier League 2023

Legendary Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, who was also requested by Delhi Capitals for the coaching position, will work alongside former English skipper Charlotte Edwards to create a formidable squad for the Women’s Premier League (WPL), which is scheduled to begin next month. They will also have Devieka Palshikaar as the batting coach, and Trupti Chandgadkar Bhattacharya as the team manager who will guide them in order to establish a brute force.