WPL | UP Warriorz squad for Women’s Premier League 2023
Jon Lewis will be the head coach for UP Warriroz in the WPL 2023|
Just like Lucknow Super Giants displayed an incredible performance in their maiden season, UP Warriorz would like to build a strong unit at the auction table under the coaching leadership of Jon Lewis. Lisa Sthalekar will mentor the team while Anju Jain will be the assistant coach for the season.
The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is set to take place next month and the teams will be sitting at the auction table in Mumbai with an aim to form a title-winning squad. A total of 409 players will go under the hammer and the team would like to build a strong unit replicating what the Lucknow franchise did in their maiden IPL season.
Warriorz have acquired the services of the current head coach of the England national team, Jon Lewis. The team will also get input from assistant coach Anju Jain who has also worked in a coaching capacity for the Bangladesh cricket team. Ashley Noffke, former Australia all-rounder will be the bowling coach for the side. Further, the team will have an Australian great Lisa Sthalekar who will work as the mentor with the squad.
