India become first Asian side to be at top across all three formats at same time
India reclaim the top spot in Tests following their hammering victory over Australia.|
(Getty)
As per the latest ICC rankings, India reclaim the top spot in Tests following their hammering victory over Australia in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With the development, they are now the best team across all three formats, becoming the first Asian country to achieve the feat.
After an innings and 132-run victory over Australia in Nagpur in the first Test of the four-match Test series, India on Wednesday reaped rich dividends by toppling the Kangaroos from the top of the ICC Test rankings. With 115 rating points, the Rohit Sharma-led side are now the highest-ranked side, while Australia with 111 points are on the second spot. England, meanwhile, occupy the third place, with 106 points.
The latest rise of the Indian team helped them achieve a rare feat. They were already the top-ranked side in ODIs, and T20Is, and now, with the domination in Tests, they became the first Asian side and second overall to jump above everyone at the same time across all formats. Only South Africa accomplished this feat before them, and their achievement came back in 2014.
India will aim to strengthen their place at the top by beating Pat Cummins-led Australia again in the second Test, to be played in Delhi from February 17 onwards. The victory will simultaneously help them guarantee a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Australia, on the other hand, will look to produce a spirited performance to stage a comeback, which, at the same time, will help them level the series before they head into the remaining two Tests.