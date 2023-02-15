India become first Asian side to be at top across all three formats at same time

India will aim to strengthen their place at the top by beating Pat Cummins-led Australia again in the second Test, to be played in Delhi from February 17 onwards. The victory will simultaneously help them guarantee a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Australia, on the other hand, will look to produce a spirited performance to stage a comeback, which, at the same time, will help them level the series before they head into the remaining two Tests.