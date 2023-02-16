WATCH, NZ vs ENG | Harry Brook channels old-school charisma in Bazball era with perfect lofted drive
Harry Brook looked in phenomenal touch once again in the opening Test against New Zealand|
Getty via EPSN
No sport can survive without constant innovation and creativity, as proven by the excitement that has been generated by the newly-found aggressive philosophy of England. However, Harry Brook ensured the old-school charm of cricket was maintained as he produced a splendid lofted drive on Thursday.
England refused to back down from their gung-ho approach in the first Test against New Zealand that began at the Bay Oval on Thursday as they accumulated runs at over five and a half per over in the first innings to place themselves firmly on the front foot. Ben Duckett set the tone with a rapid 84, taking just 68 balls, before Harry Brook's explosive knock helped counter the hosts' mini-comeback to take England to 297/5 at the time of writing. Brook was unbeaten on 89 off just 81 deliveries, lacing his innings with 15 boundaries but the highlight of his performance, and arguably of the team's, came in the form of a maximum in the 45th over.
Tim Southee was up against the emerging batter and had his work cut out considering the 23-year-old had smacked four boundaries in the previous six deliveries he faced, including three bold shots against the opposition skipper himself. Nevertheless, Southee still chose to stick to his line and length as he delivered a ball aimed at the stumps pitching around good length. However, the attempt was no match for Brook's talent, as he casually extended his front foot before meeting the Kookaburra with the full face of his bat. It was not a full-blood blow, as one has come to expect from the youngster, but an elegant lofted drive over the bowler's head straight out of the textbook.
The shot was a perfect amalgamation of the attacking approach instilled by captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum with conventional technique, producing a shot fit enough for any highlight reel in the world.
Harry Brook is some batter 💪 #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/cfr9KikiL4— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) February 16, 2023