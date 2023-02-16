WATCH, NZ vs ENG | Harry Brook channels old-school charisma in Bazball era with perfect lofted drive

Tim Southee was up against the emerging batter and had his work cut out considering the 23-year-old had smacked four boundaries in the previous six deliveries he faced, including three bold shots against the opposition skipper himself. Nevertheless, Southee still chose to stick to his line and length as he delivered a ball aimed at the stumps pitching around good length. However, the attempt was no match for Brook's talent, as he casually extended his front foot before meeting the Kookaburra with the full face of his bat. It was not a full-blood blow, as one has come to expect from the youngster, but an elegant lofted drive over the bowler's head straight out of the textbook.