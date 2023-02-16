WATCH, NZ vs ENG | Joe Root's ludicrous attempt at Bazball ends with silly reverse scoop dismissal

With England cruising along before Tea, host skipper Tim Southee handed the ball to pacer Neil Wagner to try and flip the game. He bowled the second ball off the new session outside off at a full length, seemingly trying to lure Root into a drive given two slips were in place. However, the batter surprised everyone by instead opting for an unconventional reverse scoop over the cordon only to be outdone by poor timing. The pink Kookaburra flew into the hands of second slip for a relatively simple catch, sending the Black Caps into ecstacy while Root walked back for a disappointing 14 off just 22 balls.