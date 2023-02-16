More Options

WATCH, NZ vs ENG | Joe Root's ludicrous attempt at Bazball ends with silly reverse scoop dismissal

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Neil Wagner was ecstatic after bagging the crucial wicket of Joe Root in cheap fashion

|

Getty via ESPN

In team sports, the collective philosophy can often end up overwhelming individuals such that it inhibits their natural game leading to undesired results, a lesson Joe Root learnt in an embarrassing fashion. The England batter tried a wild reverse scoop on Thursday, only to be caught at slip.

England played fearless cricket yet again on the first day of the opening Test against New Zealand at the Bay Oval, furthering the approach outlined time and again by new skipper Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum. The visitors raced to 134/2 in the first session of play itself, worth just 23 overs, largely driven by Ben Duckett's phenomenal counterattack after Zak Crawley fell early.

Once the opener had returned to the pavilion for 84 off just 68 balls, incoming batter Joe Root tried to keep the momentum going with a few attacking shots of his own. Renowned as a traditional Test batsman, the new era in English Test cricket has seen even the former number-one ranked batter indulge in more creative attempts to rack up the runs. However, the same approach led to his downfall on Thursday in a bizarre manner.

With England cruising along before Tea, host skipper Tim Southee handed the ball to pacer Neil Wagner to try and flip the game. He bowled the second ball off the new session outside off at a full length, seemingly trying to lure Root into a drive given two slips were in place. However, the batter surprised everyone by instead opting for an unconventional reverse scoop over the cordon only to be outdone by poor timing. The pink Kookaburra flew into the hands of second slip for a relatively simple catch, sending the Black Caps into ecstacy while Root walked back for a disappointing 14 off just 22 balls.

