BGT 2023 | Twitter in awe of KL Rahul as his crackerjack grab leaves Usman Khawaja in disbelief

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Rahul took an excellent catch on Friday.

Over time, players’ athleticism and fitness have become essential parts of any cricket field, and fans often get mesmerized by their valiant efforts. KL Rahul produced one such successful attempt on Friday which even left even a well-set Usman Khawaja in a complete shocker at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

KL Rahul was often questioned for his substandard performance in Test cricket, but the 30-year-old silenced the critics by taking an absolute blinder on Friday during India’s second Test match against Australia in Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. It was the 46th over of Australia’s innings when Usman Khawaja, batting with confidence on 81, played a fine reverse sweep against Ravindra Jadeja until Rahul dived across the full length to his right and held on an extraordinary catch before falling to the ground.

Khawaja, who had 12 fours and 1 six during his stay, could not believe what just happened. He was down on his knees in shock, and Rahul, after his stupendous effort, was congratulated by each and every member of the Indian team. Fans, of course, were delighted to see India’s vice-captain producing such joy as the left-handed opener almost took the game away from the hosts.

Twitterati did not hold back either, as they took on to praise Rahul’s outstanding catch.

