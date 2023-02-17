BGT 2023 | Twitter in awe of KL Rahul as his crackerjack grab leaves Usman Khawaja in disbelief
Rahul took an excellent catch on Friday.|
(BCCI)
Over time, players’ athleticism and fitness have become essential parts of any cricket field, and fans often get mesmerized by their valiant efforts. KL Rahul produced one such successful attempt on Friday which even left even a well-set Usman Khawaja in a complete shocker at Arun Jaitley Stadium.
KL Rahul was often questioned for his substandard performance in Test cricket, but the 30-year-old silenced the critics by taking an absolute blinder on Friday during India’s second Test match against Australia in Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. It was the 46th over of Australia’s innings when Usman Khawaja, batting with confidence on 81, played a fine reverse sweep against Ravindra Jadeja until Rahul dived across the full length to his right and held on an extraordinary catch before falling to the ground.
Khawaja, who had 12 fours and 1 six during his stay, could not believe what just happened. He was down on his knees in shock, and Rahul, after his stupendous effort, was congratulated by each and every member of the Indian team. Fans, of course, were delighted to see India’s vice-captain producing such joy as the left-handed opener almost took the game away from the hosts.
Twitterati did not hold back either, as they took on to praise Rahul’s outstanding catch.
Something special!
ICYMI - WHAT. A. CATCH 😯😯— BCCI (@BCCI) February 17, 2023
WOW. A one-handed stunner from @klrahul to end Usman Khawaja’s enterprising stay!#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/ODnHQ2BPIK
Picture perfect
A blinder from KL Rahul to send Usman Khawaja back 👏#INDvsAUS #Cricket #KLRahulhttps://t.co/AKdVRAmQVB— GURMEET 🧭 (@RJGURMEET) February 17, 2023
Finally departs
"Wow, what a catch by Rahul!😍— Khiladi Adda (@KhiladiADDA) February 17, 2023
Khawaja departs after a great knock. This is a big moment in the Test match. #IndVsAus2023 #TeamIndia
What a clean up!
You live by the sword, you die by the sword. A failed reverse sweep and Khwaja perishes after a good innings. Excellent one handed grab by Rahul. India need to step up their game now and try to clean up Australia before 225-230. #INDvsAUS #Khawaja #BGT2023— Rachit Raut (@rautrachit) February 17, 2023
Underrated fielder
Kl rahul is very underrated fielder. What a catch to dismiss khawaja and may b one of best in recent times. #KLRahul #INDvsAUS— kirat.13 (@kirat13__) February 17, 2023
250th wicket
What a catch from KL Rahul, 250th Test wicket for Ravindra Jadeja. Khawaja departs for 81.#INDvAUS— Anunay (@Anunay_Aanand) February 17, 2023
Well set batter gone!
What a one handed stunner from KL Rahul to dismiss well set Usman Khawaja 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽.— Sharat Chandra Bhatt (@imsbhatt0707) February 17, 2023
Jaddu gets his 1st wicket of the innings & completes his 250 test wickets . #BorderGavaskarTrophy2023 #INDvsAUS #DelhiTestMatch
Master play!
Khawaja was playing the reverse sweep and was scoring easily so mastermind skipper Rohit put KL Rahul in an unorthodox field position and Khawaja got out there.— Jyran (@Jyran45) February 17, 2023
God Level Captaincy by Rohit 🛐🙌
GOAT Captain @ImRo45 🐐❤
Really good stuff
Some really good catches today. KL Rahul of Travis Head and Usman Khawaja. And Bharat of Steve Smith. #INDvAUS— Jigar Mehta (@jigsactin) February 17, 2023
Just wow!
2ND Test. WICKET! 45.5: Usman Khawaja 81(125) ct K L Rahul b Ravindra Jadeja, Australia 167/5 https://t.co/2ZzUfo0CqU… #INDvAUS @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/ftp0rsKqZk— Aman Sidhu❤️ Punjab King Fan ❤️ (@AmanSid32329819) February 17, 2023