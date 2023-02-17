BGT 2023 | Twitter labels Ashwin ‘GOAT’ as he outfoxes Labuschagne and Smith in single over
Although records are made to be broken, great players keep their stature by building legacies all on their own. R Ashwin is one such character in Test cricket, and his utter brilliance was on display on Friday when he dismissed both Labuschagne and Smith within the space of three balls.
In the second Test against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, David Warner and Usman Khawaja gave Australia a strong start after their humiliating defeat in Nagpur a few days earlier. However, their middle-order batters failed to carry on the momentum that the openers set by forging a 50-run stand for the first wicket. Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith – two best batters in the world in red-ball cricket – fell to Ravichandran Ashwin in one over.
It was the 23rd over of Australia’s innings when the two prized wickets fell in quick succession. The fourth ball that Ashwin bowled was drifting away which Labuschagne tried to push forward, only to be trapped leg before. Although the on-field umpire did not raise his finger, Ashwin convinced Rohit Sharma to take the DRS. The ball tracker on the big screen indicated three reds, showing the ball would have crashed into middle stump. Therefore, Labuschagne, who expressed his disappointment soon after watching the reply, had to return to the pavilion after scoring 18 off 25 balls.
Then Ashwin got the big fish – Steve Smith. The Australian has been widely regarded as the finest Test batter in the modern era for his composure and skillset, but he had no answer to Ashwin’s genius. Bowling around the wicket, the veteran bowled a slider that was going away with the angle. Smith, however, expected the ball would turn back and went for a defensive push, only to find a thin outside edge before the ball went into KS Bharat’s big gloves. When the Indian players leapt in joy for dismissing Smith without any damage, the Australian batter slowly began to walk back to the dugout after a rare two-ball stay in the middle.
The occurrence was very unusual given Labuschagne and Smith love to stay at the crease as much as possible. Hence, Twitterati described Ashwin as the Greatest of All Time for pulling off something as extraordinary on the field.
What a DRS!
February 17, 2023
Gone, On the first
GONEEEEE!#TeamIndia bowlers have the ball talking and Aussie batters dancing to their tunes!— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 17, 2023
Ashwin gets two huge wickets of Labuschagne and Smith! 🔥
Tune-in to the action in the Mastercard #INDvAUS Test on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar! #BelieveInBlue #TestByFire pic.twitter.com/xxgiqyrRau
Plan worked well
Coming round the wicket plan finally worked for Ashwin vs Smith and Labuschagne, great way to use angle when ball is turning.— JoeCricket_ (@Joecricket_) February 17, 2023
He tried it in last match but he was true straight almost on middle and leg stump vs today he got it bang on
Finishing them off!
🇮🇳💯Impressive performance by Ashwin as he removes #Smith and #Labuschagne,— Khiladi Adda (@KhiladiADDA) February 17, 2023
but #Khawaja's half-century helps #Australia reach 94/3 at Lunch.
Exciting cricket action at its best! #INDvAUS #TestSeries
Ashwin on fire
"Labuschagne's luck runs out as Ashwin traps him LBW!— Khiladi Adda (@KhiladiADDA) February 17, 2023
The Indian spinner is on fire once again 🔥 #INDvsAUS #TeamIndia
Chess play
Labuschagne trying to play chess with Ashwin. This may not end well for you, young kid. #INDvAUS— Troll Cricket🇮🇳 (@CricketGuru31) February 17, 2023
Can't get better
Smith and Labuschagne in one over. Can’t get better for India. Ashwin is a legend and we don’t give him the respect and credit he deserves.— Krishna Tejasvi (@krishnatejasvi_) February 17, 2023
Legend of format
Dismissed No.1 (Marnus Labuschagne) and No.2 (Steven Smith) Test batsmen in the space of 3 balls.— 🇮🇳 (@CricKarthii) February 17, 2023
Ravichandran Ashwin is a legend in this format. #INDvsAUS
One by one
1st Test : Jadeja gets Smith and Labuschagne.— Mankading2.0 (@Mankading2_0) February 17, 2023
2nd Test : Ashwin gets Smith and Labuschagne.
That over!
Getting the wickets of Labuschagne and Smith in 3 balls is like a dream for any bowler. What an over by Ashwin 🤩#INDvAUS— Shirish (@shirish18sharma) February 17, 2023