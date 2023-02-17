BGT 2023 | Twitter labels Ashwin ‘GOAT’ as he outfoxes Labuschagne and Smith in single over

Then Ashwin got the big fish – Steve Smith. The Australian has been widely regarded as the finest Test batter in the modern era for his composure and skillset, but he had no answer to Ashwin’s genius. Bowling around the wicket, the veteran bowled a slider that was going away with the angle. Smith, however, expected the ball would turn back and went for a defensive push, only to find a thin outside edge before the ball went into KS Bharat’s big gloves. When the Indian players leapt in joy for dismissing Smith without any damage, the Australian batter slowly began to walk back to the dugout after a rare two-ball stay in the middle.