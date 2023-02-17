BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts as Ashwin brings fear to Labuschagne's heart by pulling out of delivery

After bowling four deliveries, Ashwin decided not to release the ball while going to bowl the next delivery. Although he did not see Marnus Labuschagne, who was at the non-strikers’ end, had left the crease early, the Aussie batter knew he would have lost his wicket had Ashwin observed him. Thus, when Ashwin was all set to bowl the fifth ball, Labuschagne was seen staying well behind the stumps before slowly moving forward.