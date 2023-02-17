BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts as Ashwin brings fear to Labuschagne's heart by pulling out of delivery
Ashwin brings fear to Labuschagne's heart by pulling out of delivery.|
(Getty)
Certain players are known for their charisma on the field, and R Ashwin is one of them. Whenever the run-out of non-strikers comes into the limelight, Ashwin’s name gets echoed everywhere and the fear visible in Marnus Labuschagne's eyes on Friday was a direct result of the spinner's reputation.
Unlike the first Test in Nagpur, Australia got off to a decent start against India in Delhi in the second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. David Warner and Usman Khawaja put up a 50-run stand before Mohammed Shami’s round-the-wicket ploy against Warner worked again. Ravichandran Ashwin came to bowl afterwards, and what happened during the 19th over of the innings, attracted a lot of attention.
After bowling four deliveries, Ashwin decided not to release the ball while going to bowl the next delivery. Although he did not see Marnus Labuschagne, who was at the non-strikers’ end, had left the crease early, the Aussie batter knew he would have lost his wicket had Ashwin observed him. Thus, when Ashwin was all set to bowl the fifth ball, Labuschagne was seen staying well behind the stumps before slowly moving forward.
These things are bound to happen when Ashwin is bowling at the highest level, as the Netizens pointed out on Twitter.
